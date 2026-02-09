San Diego FC sign midfielder Bryce Duke

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have signed midfielder Bryce Duke via free agency, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old is under contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.
"Bryce is a versatile midfielder with excellent technical quality and a strong work ethic,” said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.
“He brings valuable experience, having already played over 100 games in MLS, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop in our environment.”
Duke spent the last three years with CF Montréal, tallying 7g/8a in 90 matches across all competitions. He's also competed for Inter Miami CF and LAFC with 137 regular-season matches under his belt.
San Diego's 2026 MLS season begins on Feb. 21 at home against CF Montréal (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
