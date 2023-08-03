Lionel Messi raises temperature on Orlando in "hot" Florida derby win

Lionel Messi had dropped his shoulder to land a sly shot that sent César Araújo flying to the turf just moments beforehand, but he wasn’t done with him. Not by a long shot.

Then, even after Araújo’s teammates made a point to slow his walk down the hallway towards the locker rooms, Messi lingered, slowing his pace to resume chirping at the Uruguayan face-to-face and reacting angrily when Felipe Martins , the Lions’ veteran professor of the dark arts, intervened to give Araújo some space.

After the two players clashed repeatedly in the dying moments of the first half, Inter Miami CF ’s megastar held an extended and seemingly antagonistic chat with the young Orlando City SC midfielder, covering his mouth with his hand to foil any would-be lipreaders as the two teams walked off the DRV PNK Stadium pitch at halftime of Wednesday night’s Leagues Cup Round-of-32 match that ended in a 3-1 win for Miami.

“He said that he came to compete, that he came to win things, and he shows that today,” said Martino, “because it was a clasico; the game was hot at some points, and somehow he is fulfilling what he said.”

And Messi responded in kind, lobbying Barton for further discipline against Orlando and radiating disdain for the Lions, much like he did after Argentina’s epic quarterfinal win over the Netherlands at the World Cup last fall, where his “¿Qué miras, bobo?” taunt of Wout Weghorst went viral.

OCSC provided much more rugged resistance to Messi & Co. than Atlanta United did last week, epitomized by Araújo, who showed bravery beyond his 22 years to joust repeatedly with Messi and fire home an equalizing goal after the Argentine maestro opened the scoring in just the seventh minute for the hosts.

In a match delayed more than an hour by another wave of South Florida’s recurring summer squalls, the GOAT embraced the Sturm und Drang of the moment, wading without hesitation into the nastiness of the in-state rivalry. This latest edition featured 27 fouls, seven yellow cards and one very contentious penalty-kick decision as Salvadoran referee Iván Barton labored to keep the game from running off the rails.

That’s underselling it quite a bit. Florida’s MLS derby can get pretty petty; just listen to the constant trash talk between their fans online, or the purple paint used to deface a Messi mural created by Miami supporters group Vice City 1896 a few days ago. And while he only arrived a couple of weeks ago, Messi – as he has with so many other aspects of his new life stateside – caught those vibes extraordinarily quickly.

Experience pays off

The Lions, in turn, were infuriated by what they perceived as special treatment for Messi.

“The attention that we’re getting in here, with all that is happening, it becomes a circus. Today was a circus,” said an obviously frustrated Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja, taking issue with what he called “clear simulation” by perennial Orlando torturer Josef Martínez to earn the game-changing penalty early in the second half. (Before joining Miami, Martínez regularly scored on the Lions as a member of another southern rival, Atlanta United.)

“The PK [decision] is unbelievable. It’s unbelievable," continued Pareja. "I don't know if the VAR [video assistant referee] came today. So if the VAR came today and we have referees there, then we have to be honest and go and see it, because the game deserves it.”

Ironically, just the day before, Martino had batted away comparisons of Orlando-Miami to the bitter FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid matchup his trio of former Barça stars know so well from their time together in La Liga, responding that “we're years away from El Clasico.”

He’s right, of course. Spain’s biggest fixture is more than a century old, dripping with rich history and strident political and culture overtones. But the anger and angst was visceral on Wednesday night, and Miami’s stars did not waver in that crucible.