Insider notebook: Red Bulls near deal for DP striker, Colorado keep making moves

I’m sorry to anyone who has my tweet notifications turned on because, well, there’s been a lot of tweets. Here’s the latest I’m hearing in the wide world of MLS transfers…

The New York Red Bulls have finally reached an agreement with Belgian Pro League club Union SG over the transfer of Belgian striker Dante Vanzeir, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The deal is at the final steps now. Vanzeir would be a Designated Player.

The deal will be worth north of $5 million, per a source. The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio says the exact fee is $5.3 million plus add-ons which, if triggered, would make Vanzeir RBNY’s new club-record signing.

Vanzeir, 24, has 48 goals and 21 assists in 91 appearances with Union SG, even earning one cap with the Belgian national team.

The hard-working forward can play through the center or out wide, where his dynamic off-ball movement make him a constant goal threat. Vanzeir can score in a variety of ways, as evidenced by his consistent goal record in Belgium.

The Red Bulls have overhauled their striker group this offseason. After a short loan last fall, a deal was reached to sign Elias Manoel on a permanent transfer while Cory Burke was added in free agency. Winger Lewis Morgan, who led the team in goals after a career year, signed a new contract as well. Brazilian attacker Luquinhas, last winter’s top import, remains as well.