The story of Orlando City's 'telenovela' chase for Martín Ojeda

A strong season came to a bitter end north of the border. As Orlando City SC begrudgingly left the field for the final time in 2022 against CF Montréal in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the club were at an inflection point.

Numerous key starters were out of contract. Club captain Mauricio Pereyra was among them, ditto for star goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Some players were bound to leave, but how many?

Orlando had finished a successful year, winning the US Open Cup and making the playoffs, but now what?

“We knew we needed to refresh,” EVP of soccer operations and GM Luiz Muzzi told MLSsoccer.com. “There were some players who got to the end of the cycle, a normal football cycle… It was time.”

As it turns out, 10 players would depart, six of whom played in the US Open Cup final. Orlando had planned for this eventuality though, continuing a roster evolution that began last winter when Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara arrived while Nani and Daryl Dike left.

Soon, with deals likely to be announced in the coming days, Orlando will have added eight new players.

It’s an eclectic group, ranging from one big-time Designated Player to a rising U22 Initiative winger to a homegrown to a few shrewd SuperDraft selections. But the pieces all fit.

“I’m thankful to work with Luiz, he’s a cap wizard,” technical director Ricardo Moreira said.

The first domino to fall was club captain Pereyra returning on a non-DP deal. That move was key to the offseason, making it possible to add crown-jewel winger Martín Ojeda on a DP deal.

“It’s a decision tree,” Muzzi said. “Which decision is the first domino, then you go from there. It’s part of our job, you hope things work the way you planned. Lots of times there are things you can’t control.”

After a busy offseason with so many ins and outs, Orlando are hoping to once again reach new heights.

“We want to win MLS Cup, that’s our final goal,” Muzzi said. “Open Cup was great, we love the cup. If we can win it again, great, but our end goal is to win MLS Cup. We need to win MLS Cup.”