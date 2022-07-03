MLS NEXT Cup: DC United defeat Strikers FC to claim U-16 title, Inter Miami win U-15 tournament 

The first two champions of the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup were revealed after the U-16 and U-15 finals took place in Frisco, Texas on Saturday.

DC United 1, Strikers FC 0

D.C. United secured the first trophy of the weekend with the U-16 MLS NEXT Cup in a tight affair at Toyota Stadium.

The clock had barely hit five minutes as Sydney Aggrey recorded his fourth goal of the tournament. A long ball out of the back line aimed for Aggrey looked like it would be a routine clearance for Dalton Bulowski, but the DC striker came out of nowhere to knock the ball loose before taking a touch on the edge of the box and shooting low to the goalkeeper's right.

The California side had the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute after Marcus Lee, the tournament MVP, sent a cross into the center of the box that Maxim Scordo was able to slip in. Unfortunately for Strikers FC, Lee played the ball from out of bounds, leaving DC United with a goal kick and crucially the lead.

Chances were plentiful for both sides. Dylan Kaye was forced into an outstanding save in the 83rd minute to stop D.C. United extending the lead after Gabriel Cossio found Noel Calix unmarked on the edge of the area. Kaye followed that up seconds later, tipping away a point blank header by Dash Papez.