Late drama! East downs West in inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

McBride on Medina

“Thankfully we’re able to watch a lot of players,” McBride said when asked by David Gass about who’s impressed him. “One that is here, Cruz Medina is certainly one of those players that we really see a pathway for him. It’s of course down to the player himself, but very motivated, talked with both himself and his father. That’s probably one, but there’s many here. You can see the talent. Everbody’s comfortable on the ball, so I’m glad I was able to get out here."