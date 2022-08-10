MLS NEXT

Late drama! East downs West in inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A goal from one of American soccer’s brightest youth prospects, a training-ground penalty kick routine and a late winner – the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate had it all Wednesday at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota.

mls-next-all-star-2022-1

Team East rallied for a 2-1 victory over Team West, scoring twice inside the game’s final minutes to cancel out a sixth-minute deflected strike from San Jose Earthquakes homegrown midfielder Cruz Medina that seemed destined to seal a victory.

But then a flip switched for Team East, starting with an 86th-minute penalty kick that Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi earned and converted. Cremaschi’s 1-1 equalizer involved plenty of trickery, with Toronto FC center back Adam Pearlman tapping to his onrushing teammate in a move that caught Team West off guard.

The momentum carried from there, as Team East found their winner in the 88th minute through Philadelphia Union forward Marcos Zambrano-Delgado. New England Revolution midfielder Jack Panayotou sent an inch-perfect cross from the right to his fellow US youth international, who made no mistake from close range.

Other standouts

Team East’s second-half surge perhaps started in the 71st minute when Orlando City SC forward Favian Loyola rifled a left-footed shot off the crossbar, just before he was subbed out following a lively day in the final third.

Beyond those involved with highlight-reel moments, East standouts ranged from Atlanta United left back Malachi Grant and CF Montréal center back Thomas Bouffard to Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick and New York City FC right back Diego Rossi.

For the West group, several second-half substitutes – including forward Marcus Lee (Cal United Strikers) and midfielder Bryan Moyado (LAFC) – were especially lively. St. Louis CITY SC defender Fritz Volmar and Houston Dynamo FC attacker Andre Gitau showed their quality, too.

Plenty more aside from the players mentioned above showcased their talents.

Goals

  • 6' – West – Cruz Medina
  • 86' – East – Benjamin Cremaschi
  • 88' – East – Marcos Zambrano-Delgado

McBride on Medina

The big name, at least in the eyes of US men’s national team general manager Brian McBride, was Medina. The US youth international, age 15, signed a homegrown deal with San Jose in early June amid European interest.

“Thankfully we’re able to watch a lot of players,” McBride said when asked by David Gass about who’s impressed him. “One that is here, Cruz Medina is certainly one of those players that we really see a pathway for him. It’s of course down to the player himself, but very motivated, talked with both himself and his father. That’s probably one, but there’s many here. You can see the talent. Everbody’s comfortable on the ball, so I’m glad I was able to get out here."

McBride was in attendance alongside US Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, as were a host of other coaches and talent evaluators.

In total, the event brought together 45 of MLS NEXT’s top players – 19 of whom have MLS NEXT Pro experience – and split them into two squads. Twenty-eight of 29 MLS clubs were represented, while five different non-MLS academies were represented as well. Miami, Philadelphia and San Jose led the way with three selections each.

USATSI_18848598
2022 MLS NEXT West All-Stars
USATSI_18848597
2022 MLS NEXT East All-Stars
MLS NEXT MLS All-Star Game

Related Stories

How MLS NEXT is “bridging the gap” with the rest of the world
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate: How to watch & stream, preview
Names to know at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
More News
More News
Late drama! East downs West in inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT

Late drama! East downs West in inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Updated 2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Updated 2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster
New England Revolution part ways with Arnor Traustason
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution part ways with Arnor Traustason
LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field
MLS All-Star Game

LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field
New mini-pitch unveiled during 2022 MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day

New mini-pitch unveiled during 2022 MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day
New York Red Bulls select Tyler Pasher off waivers
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls select Tyler Pasher off waivers
More News
Video
Video
2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Highlights
2:30

2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Highlights
Brian McBride praises San Jose's Cruz Medina, MLS NEXT evolution
3:07

Brian McBride praises San Jose's Cruz Medina, MLS NEXT evolution
2022 MLS Works All-Star Community Day Presented by Target
2:32

2022 MLS Works All-Star Community Day Presented by Target
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge | MLS vs. Liga MX
5:30

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge | MLS vs. Liga MX
More Video