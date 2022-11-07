Injury updates: Canada dealt Alphonso Davies scare before World Cup 2022

When the Canadian squad to face Bahrain was announced last Wednesday, Herdman seemed confident Atiba Hutchinson will be ready and performing at his consistent best in Qatar despite not yet playing for Beşiktaş this season.

“I was on the phone to him earlier this week,” Herdman said of the 39-year-old midfielder. “He feels good and when I hear those words, that's always a great sign. When you hear Atiba saying that then you know his mind’s right. He is a guy who if he sets his mind to something, he can achieve it. I've had conversations in previous windows where he hasn't felt good and when I know he hasn't felt good, his mind's not right. And if his mind's not right, he's not really going to be fully invested.