How Wilfried Nancy's CF Montréal became a serious MLS Cup Playoffs contender

Wilfried Nancy was characteristically philosophical – with an endearing dash of blunt humility – on Thursday when reporters asked him about the honor of being a finalist for MLS’s Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award.

“I am a human being above all, so there is pride, of course,” said CF Montréal’s head coach in French. “But I'm not alone. There is a staff behind me, and there are above all the players.

“Because we may have put a system in place, but if the players don't adhere, I'm in deep s--t.”

Don’t get distracted by the mildly salty language. There’s more depth in that remark than might appear.

The collective

The unassuming 45-year-old led CFM’s drastic turnaround from missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs to legitimate trophy contenders this year by crafting a happy, egalitarian collective while also instilling one of MLS’s most intriguing tactical identities, a methodical approach to possession buildup that seeks to draw out opponents, frustrate, then expose them.

“It was difficult coming to this system,” wingback Alistair Johnston told media after winning the club’s Defensive Player of the Year award on Thursday. “And the coaching staff was very clear with me. They said, ‘You're going to have to forget how you were taught to play, to a certain degree.’

“Because especially as a defender, you're instinctively taught, how fast can I move the ball forward? Whereas here, it’s like, how long can you wait, until a striker steps on your toe, before you pass the ball? So for me it’s just getting rid of some of those subconscious tools that you’re taught … It took some time.”

As 38-year-old striker Kei Kamara told MLSsoccer.com on Friday, the fluid play that powered CFM’s dominant 11W-1L-3D run down the back half of their schedule is the product of meticulous preparation at the training ground.

“The coaching staff needed to really, like, make it so easy for us. So when we're on the field, people might see some things look easy. But that's not because it is,” said the ageless MLS veteran, who compares Nancy’s tactical nous to the Sporting KC and Columbus Crew sides he played for under Peter Vermes and Gregg Berhalter, respectively. “It's because we work so hard at it, repetitively, over and over.”

Like their bustling, incredibly diverse city and the Francophone province that surrounds it, CFM are an outlier in MLS, in multiple contexts. Under the guidance of a coach who, in his own words, “came to Montréal with my backpack in 2005” to start a new life, they’ve embraced that.

“It's just amazing to see the connection between all the players,” noted Kamara, who joined CFM as a free agent last winter and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer in the regular season with 9g/7a, nudging him into third on the all-time MLS scoring list with 139 career tallies and counting.