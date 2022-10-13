MLS announces 2022 year-end awards finalists

MLS awards season is here. Finalists for the 2022 MLS year-end awards, which honor top performers on and off the field during the regular season, were announced by Major League Soccer Thursday afternoon.
The finalists are spread across 14 clubs. The five contenders for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award include MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Hany Mukhtar from Nashville SC, Argentine Designated Player Sebastián Driussi from Austin FC, Cristian Arango from Supporters’ Shield-winning Los Angeles FC, star goalkeeper Andre Blake from the Philadelphia Union and Mexican superstar Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez from LA Galaxy.
Blake is also in the running for Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year, joining Inter Miami's Drake Callender and New England Revolution's Djordje Petrovic, who is also listed as a contender for Newcomer of the Year.
The competition for Young Player of the Year Award will be close as it includes Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, alongside FC Dallas academy product and US men's national team forward Jesús Ferreira and Cincinnati's Brazilian star forward, Brenner.
The below finalists (in alphabetical order) earned the most votes in polling among three voting groups:
- Current MLS players
- MLS club technical staffs (coaches, technical directors/GMs)
- Select group of media members
Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists
- Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC)
- Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)
- Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC)
- Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy)
- Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists
- Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)
- Drake Callender (Inter Miami)
- Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)
Defender of the Year Finalists
- Alex Callens (New York City FC)
- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)
- Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
Newcomer of the Year Finalists
For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who made his MLS debut in 2022.
- Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)
- Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)
- Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)
Young Player of the Year Finalists
For this award, “young player” is defined as a player age 22 (born on or after Jan. 1, 2000).
- Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)
- Brenner (FC Cincinnati)
- Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)
Comeback Player of the Year Finalists
Honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the 2022 regular season.
- Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes)
- Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami)
- Kei Kamara (CF Montréal)
MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Finalists
- Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union)
- Kei Kamara (CF Montréal)
- Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Finalists
- Steve Cherundolo (Los Angeles FC)
- Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)
- Wilfried Nancy (CF Montréal)
Referee of the Year Finalists
- Allen Chapman
- Ismail Elfath
- Armando Villarreal
Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists
- Ian Anderson
- Chris Elliott
- Corey Rockwell