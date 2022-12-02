Who starts? USMNT lineup prediction for World Cup vs. Netherlands

From what I’ve read, Christian is moving towards being available to start but unfortunately Sargent may be a bit further away. Given the Norwich City striker most likely can’t start, this is my projected starting XI.

The Netherlands are on an 18-match unbeaten run. So should the USMNT make adjustments to their starting XI after finishing second in Group B? I wouldn’t change a thing, but there are injury concerns after both Christian Pulisic (pelvic contusion) and Josh Sargent (ankle soreness) were forced to come off against Iran due to knocks.

For the USMNT , that means a Round of 16 match against the Netherlands , Group A winners, arrives on Saturday (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo). The winner advances to a quarterfinal on Dec. 9, likely against Argentina, while the loser heads home from Qatar.

What if Sargent can’t go?

Josh Sargent was fantastic against Iran, his best performance in a USMNT kit. He was heavily involved, playing a key role in keeping possession with his hold-up play, making intelligent runs to stretch the backline, and working hard defensively to win the ball back. His performance showed how an effective striker can link the USMNT’s dynamic wingers in the final third.

If Sargent is indeed out, head coach Gregg Berhalter has a few options to explore. He could start Haji Wright, who has yet to really showcase any of his strengths and struggled to be involved. He could go with FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira considering he likes to check deep into midfield and be an option in the build-up. But Ferreira hasn’t played at the World Cup and if given the opportunity would need to play higher upfield.

As for Christian Pulisic, all messaging from player and coach point to the Chelsea star giving his all to be ready. I’d put him out there from the start and not go the super-sub route. He’s not missing this one.

Establishing all that, I see Brenden Aaronson operating on the right and Tim Weah moving inside to the No. 9 spot. Weah has been shifting inside already when the US are in possession, whether it’s been Sargent and Wright up top. That’s allowed Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah to occupy wide spaces and create. Weah can also still make runs into the channels behind Dutch wingbacks Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind, a spot where the Oranje are vulnerable.