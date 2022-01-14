Nani joins Serie A's Venezia after Orlando City SC departure

Former Orlando City SC star Nani has signed with Italian Serie A club Venezia FC through the 2022-23 season, it was announced Friday.

The 35-year-old spent the last three seasons in Major League Soccer, captaining Orlando and featuring as a Designated Player.

During Nani’s stay with the Lions, he tallied 28 goals and 23 assists across 77 games (64 starts). He was named an MLS All-Star in 2019 and 2021.