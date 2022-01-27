Orlando City sign forward Ercan Kara from Rapid Vienna as Designated Player

Kara gives the Lions a center forward after they transferred US men’s national team striker Daryl Dike to English Championship side West Bromwich Albion earlier this January. Dike departed on a reported $9.5 million fee with performance-based bonuses and Orlando earning 20% of any future sale.

“Acquiring Ercan is a great move for us and we’re really happy to get him to Central Florida,” Orlando City general manager and EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “His size and strength make him a great target for us inside the box, but his skills make him a threat from outside as well. We think his versatility up top is going to open a lot of opportunities for us in attack.”