Orlando City SC announce Wilf family as new majority owners

The Wilf family has finalized its acquisition of Orlando City Soccer Club, making them the club’s new majority owners, it was announced Wednesday. Further, the DeVos family has joined the ownership group as a limited partner.

Mark Wilf, along with his brother Zygi and cousin Lenny, will be managing partners of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. Mark will serve as chairman and governor. The Wilf family has owned the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings for the past 17 years. They previously had a minority stake in 2020 MLS expansion side Nashville SC that’s since been dissolved.

Orlando City’s previous majority owner was Flavio Augusto da Silva, who took over in 2013 when the club was still in USL. This past May, he penned a letter declaring that he was in advanced negotiations with the Wilf family, a move that’s now finalized.

With the move, the Wilfs now oversee MLS side Orlando City SC , Exploria Stadium, the Orlando City academy and youth soccer network, and the club’s training facilities. The agreement also includes NWSL side Orlando Pride and their related soccer assets.

“We are humbled to become stewards of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, clubs with strong and established foundations on the pitch, with renowned supporters and a passionate fan base, and in a community we are extremely proud to represent,” Mark Wilf said in a release.

“We have a great appreciation for Flavio Augusto da Silva, for all of our discussions and for the foundation that he helped build,” Mark Wilf continued. “We are committed to building a world-class organization, winning championships, investing in the growth and success of the Pride, and ensuring that we continue to give back to the Orlando community and make a meaningful difference.”

The Wilfs own real estate firm Garden Homes, while the DeVos family purchased the NBA’s Orlando Magic in 1991. Dan DeVos, who’s also the Magic’s chairman, will serve as the family’s lead representative.