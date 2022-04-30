Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Austin FC 2

Sebastian Ferreira scored a stunning AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate to open the match, but Austin FC came back with a goal in each half to best Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 at PNC Stadium on Saturday afternoon in an-all Texas tilt.

It was a double dose of disaster for the visitors less than five minutes in, when Ferreira struck deftly from near midfield, catching Brad Stuver off his line. Stuver couldn't paw the ball out of goal and subsequently suffered an injury forcing him to exit the match on a stretcher.

Austin equalized in the 39th minute with Ethan Finlay crossing to Dani Pereira, who scored his first-ever MLS goal with a confident finish — and nearly got a second shooting in similar fashion just before halftime.