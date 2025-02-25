Inter Miami's Messi, Suárez fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 1 of the 2025 season.
Messi fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22.
Suárez fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy during halftime of
Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22.
Guitérrez fined, suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct following his actions in the 56th minute of Chicago's match against the Columbus Crew on February 22.
Gutiérrez will serve his one-match suspension on March 1 when Chicago face D.C. United.
The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension or action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.
The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation.
Miller fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 11th minute of Portland’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on February 23.