Houston Dynamo FC have "huge expectations" for Héctor Herrera in 2023

Ten games and 682 minutes is all Héctor Herrera played for Houston Dynamo FC last season – not really enough time to assess the true presence the Designated Player and Mexican international midfielder can bring to MLS.

Suffice it to say Ben Olsen anticipates the 32-year-old, fresh off appearing at his third World Cup with El Tri, having a far bigger impact in 2023.

"I have huge expectations from [Herrera]," the Dynamo's new head coach said on a Tuesday media call. "And I've told him that, and he's embraced that. He's all in on this project, he's all in on the Houston Dynamo and the fans, and I think you'll certainly see a different Héctor than you did the 10 games last season.

"It's a very, very difficult thing to transition to a new league, a World Cup looming, some niggling injuries, you come into a team that's not in great form – so I wouldn't put too much stock in last year."

Herrera signed with Houston in March 2022, but didn't debut until early July after leaving behind an esteemed European career that spanned Porto and Atlético Madrid. He's a marquee signing, on and off the field, in a Texan city that's teeming with Mexican emigrants – a key force in the Dynamo's new direction with a deal running through the 2024 MLS season and holding a 2025 option.

"I think a full preseason with his teammates, him finding some relationships on the field, off the field as well, will enable him to now help lead this team to where we want to be," continued Olsen, who previously spent a decade leading D.C. United.

"He understands the responsibility that he has as a big-name, a big-money player for this club. But it's not just that, he's had a whole career of playing at an international, elite level. So, once he's fit and ready to go, I think, again, he's going to be a very exciting addition to obviously the Dynamo, but the entire league."

For his part, Herrera said he's "not opposed to returning to Europe" one day. But he's also relishing the spotlight in Houston and what this career shift has afforded him and his family.