Houston Dynamo FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Chicago Fire FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
The Dynamo were among MLS's busiest teams this offseason, making major reinforcements in nearly every area of the pitch.
Houston's winter signing spree was highlighted by Designated Player attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme, adding a final-third threat to complement USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn.
How much have Houston upgraded in 2026? Ben Olsen called this Dynamo side “probably one of the most competitive teams” he’s had in his 15-plus years as a head coach.
Key Signings
- Mateusz Bogusz: Bogusz arrives for reportedly up to $10 million from LIGA MX side Cruz Azul. The Polish international previously starred in MLS at LAFC.
- Agustín Bouzat: Bouzat bolsters the Dynamo’s midfield after captaining Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield to a historic treble in 2024.
- Guilherme: The veteran winger, acquired as a DP from Brazilian Série A side Santos FC, has 95g/44a in 429 career appearances.
- Lucas Halter: Halter is a long-term building block for the Dynamo’s defense. He arrives from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo and spent the 2025 season captaining Vitória while on loan.
- Héctor Herrera: The former Mexican international is back in Houston, arriving as a free agent after spending 2025 with LIGA MX champions Toluca. He’s a two-time MLS All-Star and 2023 MLS Best XI midfielder.
Key Departures
- Ethan Bartlow: With nearly 100 appearances for Houston, the center back entered free agency.
- Amine Bassi: After a 10-goal debut campaign in 2023, Bassi’s offensive production dwindled to five goals between 2024-25.
- Franco Escobar: The veteran Argentine defender spent the last three seasons with Houston before signing with Uruguay's Peñarol.
- Sebastian Kowalczyk: The Polish midfielder contributed 5g/6a over his two-and-a-half-year stint in Houston.
- Brooklyn Raines: The US youth international midfielder was traded to the New England Revolution for up to $2 million.
- Júnior Urso: The veteran midfielder is back playing in his native Brazil.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Houston Dynamo FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 14th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 7th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 7th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 14th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 4th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 15th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 14th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 9th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 11th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 8th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 12th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 9th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Ben Olsen
- Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
- Last year: 9W-15L-10D, 37 points, 12th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify