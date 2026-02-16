Houston Dynamo FC 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

The Dynamo were among MLS's busiest teams this offseason, making major reinforcements in nearly every area of the pitch.

Houston's winter signing spree was highlighted by Designated Player attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme, adding a final-third threat to complement USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn.

How much have Houston upgraded in 2026? Ben Olsen called this Dynamo side “probably one of the most competitive teams” he’s had in his 15-plus years as a head coach.

Key Signings