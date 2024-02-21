Concacaf Champions Cup: St. Louis SuperDraft pick scores late winner

On the day it was announced Kijima signed with CITY SC, the Japan-born midfielder who was picked No. 17 overall (first round) in the MLS SuperDraft came up with the late heroics.

The second-half substitute won a challenge in the box to get to a deflected Célio Pompeu cross and slipped the winner inside the far post to make sure St. Louis’s first CCC match was a successful one.

Tim Parker had put the hosts in front with a headed finish from outside the six-yard box after latching onto an Indiana Vassilev free-kick in the 61st minute.

Sebastian Kowalczyk leveled for Houston in the 72nd minute when he deposited a sublime low cross from Ibrahim Aliyu past Roman Bürki.