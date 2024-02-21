Concacaf Champions Cup: St. Louis SuperDraft pick scores late winner

A 90th-minute goal by Hosei Kijima proved to be the difference as St. Louis CITY SC defeated Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1, in the lone all-MLS matchup of Concacaf Champions Cup's Round One at CITYPARK Tuesday night.
On the day it was announced Kijima signed with CITY SC, the Japan-born midfielder who was picked No. 17 overall (first round) in the MLS SuperDraft came up with the late heroics.
The second-half substitute won a challenge in the box to get to a deflected Célio Pompeu cross and slipped the winner inside the far post to make sure St. Louis’s first CCC match was a successful one.
Tim Parker had put the hosts in front with a headed finish from outside the six-yard box after latching onto an Indiana Vassilev free-kick in the 61st minute.
Sebastian Kowalczyk leveled for Houston in the 72nd minute when he deposited a sublime low cross from Ibrahim Aliyu past Roman Bürki.
Earlier, Houston appeared to score an opener in the 26th minute when Aliyu put a first-time finish between the legs of Bürki following a clipped back-post service by Coco Carrasquilla. But following Video Review, the goal was called back, as Carrasquilla was ruled offside in the buildup.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Is there any clearer sign the system is the DP for St. Louis than an MLS SuperDraft selection scoring a winner in the club's first foray into the Concacaf Champions Cup? For Houston, the result adds insult to injury after DP Sebastián Ferreira was stretchered off the field in the 23rd minute with a right leg injury.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: At the death and as cool as you like.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It’s a day Kijima won’t soon forget. A few months removed from balling for Wake Forest in the ACC, the 21-year-old signed with the second-year MLS squad. He started his Tuesday by officially turning pro and ended it with a CCC winner. Not bad.
Next Up
- STL: Saturday, February 24 vs. Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- HOU: Saturday, February 24 vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season