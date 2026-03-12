Houston Dynamo acquire Aliyu Ibrahim from Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

HOU receive: Aliyu Ibrahim

Aliyu Ibrahim CLB receive: Up to $750k GAM

In exchange for the 24-year-old Nigerian, Columbus receive a guaranteed $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), plus an additional $500k in performance-based GAM.

“We are pleased to welcome Aliyu Ibrahim back to Houston, where he played an important role during two successful seasons with our club,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “As we continue evolving our system this season, we are looking to add depth to our wingback group, and Aliyu has the qualities to thrive in that role.

"His ability to cover ground, attack space and contribute on both sides of the ball fits well with the expectations of our wide players. We look forward to welcoming him and his family back to the city of Houston.”

Ibrahim originally joined Columbus from Houston in April 2025, in a deal worth up to $1.2 million. He produced 3g/3g in 28 games across all competitions for the Crew, but didn't feature this season.

Ibrahim's first stint with the Dynamo began in April 2023. He arrived from Croatian top-flight side NK Lokomotiva.

Ibrahim could make his Dynamo re-appearance on Saturday, when Houston host the Portland Timbers (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).