LAFC acquire Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

LAFC receive: Yevhen Cheberko

Yevhen Cheberko CLB receive: 2026 international roster slot

LAFC have acquired defender Yevhen Cheberko from the Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2026 international roster slot, the clubs announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian international will formally be added to LAFC's roster when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 13.

"Yevhen is a proven MLS defender with the versatility, technical quality and experience to strengthen our back line," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

"He has competed at a high level throughout his career and understands what it takes to win. We are excited to welcome Yevhen to LAFC and believe he will be an important contributor as we continue competing for trophies on multiple fronts this season."

Cheberko contributed 1g/1a in 94 appearances (all competitions) for Columbus, arriving in 2023 from NK Osijek in the Croatian First Division. He helped the Crew win 2023 MLS Cup presented by Audi and 2024 Leagues Cup titles.

He's earned two caps with Ukraine since debuting in 2020.