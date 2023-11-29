Hell is Real: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew rivalry explained

Saturday’s Eastern Conference Final at TQL Stadium (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) pits No. 1 seed FC Cincinnati vs. No. 3 seed Columbus Crew , treating fans to something of an MLS eclipse.

Saturday’s Hell is Real derby promises equal fireworks. Four of the last six matchups between the two Ohio-based clubs have produced four or more goals, including a late-May 2023 thriller where Cincinnati knocked off Columbus, 3-2 , in an early sign of this year’s power shift that also saw Cincy lift the Supporters’ Shield .

In the last 10 years, only one Conference Final has featured a team facing off against its fiercest rival. That was back in 2016, when Toronto FC played CF Montréal (then Montréal Impact) in a Canadian Classique derby to decide the Eastern Conference champion. The epic two-leg series finished 7-5 on aggregate in favor of Toronto, who clawed back from an early 3-0 hole in leg one to book their first-ever MLS Cup trip.

The mission looked touch and go throughout most of 2018, but in the virtual 11th hour, a new ownership group led by Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who also own the NFL's Cleveland Browns, announced they were in the process of buying the Crew. That deal went through – with PSV getting the rights to now- Austin FC . Columbus began their first season under new ownership in 2019.

That’s because in 2017, the Crew’s previous ownership group, Precourt Sports Ventures, proposed moving the team to Austin amid challenges securing a new downtown stadium in Columbus. Shortly after, the supporter-led Save The Crew movement launched efforts to keep the club in its original home, enlisting local businesses and government to support the cause and organizing season-ticket pledges to entice new ownership.

At first glance, the histories of these two clubs share little in common. The Crew played their first MLS season as one of the league’s founding teams in 1996, while Cincy kicked off in MLS as the league’s 24th team in 2019. Yet both took first breaths of new life at the same time.

Fast forward six years, and two clubs who elevated themselves through grassroots efforts are among the marvels of the league, notching the league's first and third-best points total in 2023 while hosting opponents in new state-of-the-art soccer-specific stadiums (TQL Stadium for Cincinnati, Lower.com Field for Columbus).

The first Hell is Real derby was a watershed moment for the latter. It went down in 2017, when FC Cincinnati were still a USL team hosting games at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. In the fourth round of the US Open Cup , they got the chance to host their MLS neighbors to the north and prove themselves both on and off the pitch at a national level. They did exactly that, inflicting a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss on Columbus and breaking the Open Cup non-final attendance record (modern era) in the process.

What binds the two clubs most (outside of shared geography) is their fans’ undeniable pursuit to bring and maintain top-tier soccer to their respective cities – Columbus through the Save the Crew movement and Cincinnati through record-attendance numbers during their time in USL (2016-18).

The slogan began to circulate between fan bases in the buildup to that first derby match in 2017. The name stuck, with players and supporters from both sides agreeing it’s a fitting way to sum up the intensity of play, as well as how it feels to lose.

Just like many great derbies, there’s one major stretch of road separating one fan base from the other in Ohio: Interstate 71. On that highway stands a massive biblical sign erected on a local farm that's infamous to residents of the region.

4. Pat Noonan says Cincinnati were “robbed”

When FC Cincinnati hosted Columbus in late August 2022, they’d gone four straight matches without a win over their arch-rival and were sporting a brutal 1W-5L-3D Hell is Real record since joining MLS.

That meant Steven Moreira’s 96th-minute game-tying goal for Columbus stung extra bad for Cincinnati. What may have hurt worse was the fact the Crew’s first goal of the match, scored by Derrick Etienne Jr., looked awfully close to offside. Weeks of Twitter debate ensued with all the usual hand-wringing over angle distortion and body position, but Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan was unequivocal after the 2-2 draw.

“How can you not just look at that and say, ‘I should check this. This is something that doesn’t look right?’” Noonan asked postgame of the decision to not send the play to Video Review. He also called the offside “f---ing clear.”

3. Caleb Porter shushes Cincinnati crowd

A brutally physical Hell is Real derby (by cards given, nine) saw Columbus complete a two-goal comeback after going down a man in the 42nd minute. Riding high off the road heist, former Crew head coach Caleb Porter found time post-match to both applaud traveling supporters and antagonize hosting fans, visibly shushing the TQL Stadium crowd and pounding his chest as he left the field.