What it’s like for a player to walk into a new locker room

New country, different language, and a different culture on and off the pitch. It is not as smooth sailing as one would think. From an outsider perspective, it can be seen as just about waking up, going to training, playing a match on the weekend and all will be gravy. But when I think about my experiences walking into a new locker room for the first time, it reminds me of the look my daughter gave me the first time she walked into her kindergarten class. She was nervous and shy, hesitant to enter the classroom, and unlike her, I didn’t have my dad’s leg to hold on to. But I knew exactly what was going through her head.