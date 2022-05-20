Gut check time! Who has the most to prove in MLS Week 13?

I came up with a mix of 10 clubs, players and managers. I’m sure you can come up with plenty more ahead of a weekend that’s opposite the schedule we’ve become accustomed to thanks to a packed midweek slate: light on Saturday and heavy on Sunday.

Who’s got the most to prove in Week 13? That was the question my editors posed to me this week.

WHEN: at Columbus Crew on Saturday, 3:30 pm ET

WATCH: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

BetMGM ODDS: CLB +115, Tie +240, LAFC +220

“If it’s in my hands, for sure I will be here.”

Carlos Vela would like to stay in Los Angeles, that much we know. Whether LAFC and Vela will agree on a deal that suits both is still very much TBD.

I largely agree with David Gass’ take on Thursday’s Extratime. As long as the length of the deal isn’t prohibitive – say, through the end of the 2023 season – Vela staying in LA is beneficial to both sides. Vela’s side is self-explanatory: his family likes living in Los Angles, he likes playing for LAFC and everybody likes money. LAFC know they’re getting a player with the potential to be among the most influential attackers in the league, with an open DP spot to play with this summer and perhaps another should Brian Rodriguez be sold or loaned out in the next couple of transfer windows.

What’s a riskier bet? That Vela recaptures Best XI form or a summer signing is able to integrate immediately and do the same? The answer is moot, really. LAFC can safely make both bets.

What does Vela have to prove then? Namely, that he’s still capable of being a consistent game-changer.

His play hasn’t jumped off the screen since opening day – three goals in 59 minutes against a Colorado Rapids side distracted by Concacaf Champions League – and the underlying numbers back up the eye test. Take out that opening day flurry and Vela has just two goals (only one from open play) in 922 minutes. His 0.18 expected goals (excluding penalties) per 90 minutes is half his previous low mark with LAFC.