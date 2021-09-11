Giovanni Savarese: Portland Timbers are rediscovering "who we are"

Just under a month ago, the Portland Timbers hit a low point.

They had lost 6-2 at home against the Seattle Sounders, a memorable evening in their historic Cascadia rivalry for all the wrong reasons. That Aug. 15 game at Providence Park reinforced how much work awaited to not slip out of the Western Conference half of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race.

The Timbers have responded admirably, closing their five-game road swing Friday night with a 1-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, halting a 10-game unbeaten streak for their BC Place hosts. They’ve now won three straight (3-1-1 stretch) and are trending in the right direction at an opportune time.

“We did a lot of work, we had a lot of conversations,” head coach Giovanni Savarese said. “We felt we went a little bit away from who we are and we needed to make sure that each player understood back again their role. In those conversations and the work on the field, we built up again who we are.