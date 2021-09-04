Recap: Houston Dynamo 0, Portland Timbers 2

A dominant first-half from the Portland Timbers gave them all three points in a 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium Friday evening.

Two early first-half goals from the Timbers gave them all three points on the road for the second time this week and their first-ever win at BBVA Stadium. Two back-to-back road wins have them comfortably above the playoff line in 6th place with a three-game home stretch on the horizon. Houston's struggles continued, with the Dynamo extending their winless streak to 17 matches. Tab Ramos's side have not won since May 22nd and currently lie bottom of the West in 13th place.

It turned out to be a dream start for Portland, who found themselves up 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes. The Timbers opened the scoring through Yimmi Chara, who pounced on the ball in the box after Dynamo goalkeeper Michael nelson saved a Felipe Mora header off the line, but failed to clear it out of danger's way.

Five minutes later, Mora was on the run again, but this time was taken out by Nelson inside the box after beating him in a 1v1 situation. After video review, referee Rubiel Vazquez pointed to the spot and Mora stepped up, scoring his ninth goal of the season.

The Dynamo's best chance came late in the 80th minute when Joe Corona found the head of Sam Junqua but his header was tipped over the bar by Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark.

A late glimmer of hope for the Dynamo came from the toe of Darwin Quintero late, but Clark came up big once again, denying the Colombian in the 90th minute.