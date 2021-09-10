No longer under the radar, Colorado Rapids focused on "adhering to our principles"

One glance at the Western Conference standings reveals as much, since Colorado could overtake the No. 1 spot from the Seattle Sounders depending on results this weekend. They go into their Saturday matchup against the LA Galaxy at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter) amid a seven-game unbeaten run that leaves them at a robust 1.95 points per game this season.

Speaking ahead of that Galaxy bout, Fraser said his biggest point of pride is Colorado's depth and the wide range of contributors that have aided their cause.

"It's really a testament to the team and the fact that these guys are working so hard, and really working together so that we're all on the same page where we can make changes and we don't break or lose rhythm," Fraser said. "In fact, our rhythm can pick up, our tempo can pick up. And in fact, we've seen that over the last number of games. Most of the teams I've been on it's been 14 guys or so that play often and obviously with the new sub rule, we're somewhere up around 16-17 guys are playing fairly consistently. And what that does for me is that brings more of a team feel. Everyone feels like they're a part of it.