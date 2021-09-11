Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Portland Timbers 1

A second-half own goal from Ranko Veselinovic halted Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's 10-game unbeaten streak, while the Portland Timbers ' 1-0 result Friday evening at BC Place marked their third straight road victory.

Portland attackers Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora created the lone goal, with the Chilean international shooting from a tight angle. The squared effort bounced off Veselinovic's foot, redirecting the 66th-minute tally into his own net. For Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark and his defense, this was their third straight match where they posted a shutout.

The Timbers' best chance to find an opener in the first half fell to Mora, who mishit his shot and sent it flying over the bar. Meanwhile, Vancouver's Ryan Gauld intercepted a ball atop Portland's box while Clark was off his line, but chose to cross instead of shooting.

Once Portland found their goal, however, Vancouver finally seemed to spark alive.

The Whitecaps brought on numerous attacking reinforcements in search of an equalizer, including striker Lucas Cavallini as he returned from international duty with Canada and a left knee injury. Cavallini's inclusion brought an attacking threat and some inspiration for the home side, but the goal never came.