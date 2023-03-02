Giannis Antetokounmpo, Filip Forsberg join Nashville SC ownership group

Antetokounmpo is joined in ownership by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex – all of whom play professional basketball worldwide. Thanasis joined Giannis in winning the NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, and Kostas won one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Forsberg and Antetokounmpo join a robust and diverse ownership group whose most recent additions include Reese Witherspoon, her husband Jim Toth, and Tennessee Titans (NFL) All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Collectively, they contribute to one of MLS’s largest celebrity ownership groups.

“Nashville is the best sports city in the country, and I am extremely blessed to now be involved with two of our pro teams,” said Forsberg. “Our city is one big family and fanbase, and we support each other on and off the field. Nashville SC has been such a great addition to our sports culture, and joining the ownership group was an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up. I grew up a Liverpool FC fan in Sweden, and after today I am happy to add a second set of colors to cheer for!”