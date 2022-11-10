Nashville SC unveil name, crest & colors for MLS NEXT Pro team: Huntsville City Football Club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A new MLS NEXT Pro team has officially arrived.

Nashville SC announced Huntsville City Football Club, or Huntsville City FC, as the name of their MLS NEXT Pro team Wednesday night at a public event held in Huntsville's Mars Music Hall.

Nashville also unveiled HCFC's new crest, inspired by the City of Huntsville's longstanding space industry, which is home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, Army Space and Rocket Command and more. The MLS NEXT Pro side's color palette will connect them to their parent club by inverting Nashville's trademark electric gold and acoustic blue look.

Huntsville City's inaugural season kicks off in the spring of 2023. Read more about the new club at MLS NEXT Pro's official site here.

HCFC header image
Nashville SC MLS NEXT Pro

Related Stories

Acosta to Zimmerman: Meet the 9 MLS players on USMNT's World Cup roster
Nashville SC acquire Fafa Picault in trade with Houston Dynamo
Every MLS team's top goalscorer in the 2022 season
More News
More News
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson's unusual path to USWNT success via MLS NEXT
MLS NEXT Fest

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson's unusual path to USWNT success via MLS NEXT
WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot

WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot
Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup

Patrice Bernier's Canada roster predictions for 2022 World Cup
Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher signs contract extension
DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy
Transfer Tracker

DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy
MLS coaching carousel: Latest on all vacancies & updates for 2023
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS coaching carousel: Latest on all vacancies & updates for 2023
More News
Video
Video
Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
51:48

Jesse Marsch on USMNT World Cup expectations and managing the pressure of the Premier League
Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
3:55

Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world
DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
10:27

DEANDRE'S WORLD | Music, Meditation & Qatar 2022
A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
13:52

A Perfect Hollywood Ending: LAFC Wins MLS Cup
More Video