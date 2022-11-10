Nashville SC unveil name, crest & colors for MLS NEXT Pro team: Huntsville City Football Club

Nashville SC announced Huntsville City Football Club, or Huntsville City FC, as the name of their MLS NEXT Pro team Wednesday night at a public event held in Huntsville's Mars Music Hall.

Nashville also unveiled HCFC's new crest, inspired by the City of Huntsville's longstanding space industry, which is home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, Army Space and Rocket Command and more. The MLS NEXT Pro side's color palette will connect them to their parent club by inverting Nashville's trademark electric gold and acoustic blue look.