"It’s unbelievable": Nashville SC left buzzing over GEODIS Park atmosphere in stadium opener

And, boy, was it loud as Nashville SC christened their new home against the Philadelphia Union , even though the game ended with a 1-1 draw .

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In the music capital of the world, it was 30,109 fans forming an orchestra for the boys in gold at GEODIS Park on a beautiful Sunday afternoon under the Tennessee sun.

"It was an incredible, enveloping noise"

“The crowd were magnificent,” head coach Gary Smith told media after the match. “From the very first moment, the guys realized it was going to be wonderful. The acoustics were brilliant, it was an incredible, enveloping noise.”

The first half played out to a thoroughly entertaining, but goalless spectacle, with Joe Willis and Andre Blake, in particular, making a few breathtaking saves. In the 66th minute the breakthrough came as Mikael Uhre scored the first-ever goal in GEODIS Park history, a composed finish when 1-on-1 with Willis. The goal briefly silenced the majority of the fans in attendance, save for a section of traveling Union fans in the upper corner. It was Uhre's first MLS goal, the Union’s club-record signing.

Nashville rallied to try and salvage a result and caught a break when Jose Martinez was called for a handball in the box, resulting in a penalty.

Costa Rica international Randall Leal stepped up and buried it in front of the supporters’ section, sending the stadium into pandemonium as he sprinted to the corner in celebration, under a cloud of gold smoke.

“I just ran to the fans,” Leal said. “This is the moment, all the players wanted to score. To see what happened after the goal, the reaction of the fans, I just ran to them. To feel that energy, it’s unbelievable.”

The penalty was noteworthy in this particular matchup, given the Union eliminated Nashville in a penalty shootout from last year’s playoffs. Nashville memorably failed to score on all four of their spotkicks, though Leal wasn’t one of the takers.

“In the past, I missed a penalty for the national team against Mexico. In this moment, life gives you revenge. Today was mine,” Leal said. “I took the ball and said to God, please help me, and we scored. But it’s not about me. It’s about the team, we wanted to win.”

Alex Muyl echoed that sentiment.