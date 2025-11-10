Round One drama: What we learned in Game 3 & what comes next

And finally the Round One Best-of-3 Series grind of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs has come to an end. It did so mostly with bangers – golazos, PK shootouts, late heroics, and a statement win from the GOAT and friends.

We’ll have post-mortems for the eliminated teams coming this week. In the meantime, let’s pick apart what we saw:

And thus it was a game that came down to star attackers ( Nicolás Fernández Mercau and Alonso Martínez , to name names) making special plays on the break. If you’d told me beforehand that’s how it was going to play out, I’d have told you “2-0, Charlotte.”

And so I almost don’t know what else to say. Charlotte were actually very good in this one – of their six playoff games under Dean Smith, this was pretty clearly their best performance from a pure soccer perspective. They didn’t settle for too many crosses, and they took advantage of an NYCFC team that was way too passive defensively in build-up play. The Crown were invited to come forward, set up shop and try to make something happen, and a bunch of times they actually managed it.

To have that happen in a series-deciding playoff game? I’m not sure whether to go with “football, bloody hell!” or #ThisLeague. Either is appropriate.

What it means for NYCFC: For one, they were bad. This was easily their worst performance of the season, both in an “we’ve just got to survive the onslaught” kind of way – Charlotte played on the front foot from the whistle – and in an “we’ve got our foot on the ball, let’s just knock it around and try to build some rhythm” kind of way.

They never quite managed the second part of that rubric, and that second? Real skin-of-their-teeth stuff.

That said, I may be doing them a disservice here because in the 20 minutes between Martínez's goal to make it 2-0 and Andrés Perea’s sad and brutal injury, they had done a good job of getting into Charlotte’s heads and blunting their attack. It was only after Perea had to be carted off that the Pigeons found themselves waaaay up against it and, once again, holding on for dear life.

But I have buried the lede here: Perea had become a crucial starter in central midfield over the back half of the season, alongside hard man Aiden O’Neill. We won’t see Perea again for a long time (I hope when he does come back, he manages to get to 100%; both his ball-carrying and second-line pressing had become a lot of fun to watch), while O’Neill picked up what was frankly a pretty brainless yellow just before the injury.

That was O’Neill’s third yellow in three games, which means he’s suspended for the Conference Semifinal trip to Chester against the Philadelphia Union. And that means NYCFC will be without their starting No. 6 and starting No. 8 – so, yes, a makeshift midfield – on the road facing a team that’s lost just once at home all year long.

The only bit of good news is that both Charlotte on Decision Day and then, to a lesser extent, Chicago showed you can, in fact, get at the Union by dumping long-balls into the channels, so long as you survive their high press.

And, well, we know that’s suddenly a game plan that Pascal Jansen won’t shy away from.

What’s next for Charlotte: More than half their lineup was composed of 30-something imports, and most of those are not guys who just hit 30. And you know what goes when you hit that age?

Speed.

On the first goal it was Tim Ream, and then Nathan Byrne. On the second goal it was Byrne. On the third it was Wilfried Zaha.