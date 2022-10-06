From turmoil to playoffs: Inter Miami dream of “something really special”

Going into the 2022 season, not much was expected of Inter Miami CF as they readied for their third MLS campaign.

"I think that's pretty fair, when you look at the performances of the last two years of the organization," Neville said after his team's 4-1 victory over Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday evening. "I think you'd have been more silly tipping us to get in playoffs, right?"

From the outside, expectations around the South Florida side were tepid at best, as they'd turned over nearly their entire roster from the 2021 season, which ended without a berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Considering their lackluster record over their first two years in the league, combined with a five-game winless run to start 2022 (0W-4L-1D and -10 goal differential), head coach Phil Neville admitted he doesn't even blame the prognosticators for not putting much stock in his team's postseason aspirations.

Courtesy of their 4-1 victory tonight, @InterMiamiCF has clinched a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, the second postseason berth in the three-year history of the club. With a match to go, Inter Miami has already set the club record in wins (14) and points (48). pic.twitter.com/jFC6pVxh2N

Proving them wrong

Fast forward to an early-fall make-up game, and Inter Miami have officially clinched a playoff spot that once was considered a longshot. They sealed it in emphatic fashion, blitzing Orlando in front of a raucous crowd of home supporters, led by a brace from Gonzalo Higuaín and Leo Campana's incredible chip 35 seconds in before Ariel Lassiter lasered home a left-footer.

It was a proof-of-concept moment for Neville and sporting director Chris Henderson, who joined the club from Seattle Sounders FC in January 2021 and was a key architect in re-shaping the club's identity and culture. It required faith amid plenty of growing pains, which Neville said was provided by an ownership group that believed in his vision even through a difficult start.

"First thing's first, I think in the first season I got incredible backing by the ownership. Because they could have got rid of me," said Neville, who joined in January 2021 after leading the England women's national team. "It wasn't pretty, it wasn't good, I didn't like what I was seeing myself. But I think they had incredible belief in me, in my staff, in Chris. I think what me and Chris did, we set out the vision that we wanted. And that was to rip the heart out of the team and bring in the players that we wanted.