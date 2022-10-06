Playoff Scenarios

Inter Miami CF clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLSplayoffs_Clinched-MIA-16x9

Inter Miami CF have booked an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, reaching the Eastern Conference’s seven-team field via a late-season, four-game winning streak.

The Herons punched their ticket Wednesday night, beating in-state rivals Orlando City SC 4-1 at DRV PNK Stadium, alleviating some pressure heading into Decision Day on Sunday.

Playoff history, key pieces

Inter Miami made the playoffs during their 2020 expansion season, though that came as the No. 10 seed in an expanded field (Play-In Round) on account of a COVID-condensed year. Now, after near-complete roster turnover for 2022, head coach Phil Neville’s group is back in the postseason after finishing 11th a season ago. 

They've joined the following clubs in the East's seven-team playoff contingent, with two more spots still up for grabs: Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal, New York City FC and New York Red Bulls.

Much of Inter Miami’s playoff push can be attributed to striker Gonzalo Higuain, who’s got 14 goals and two assists in his last 16 games, with the Argentine legend set to retire after the 2022 MLS campaign.

Other standouts for Neville’s side are US international right back DeAndre Yedlin, midfielders Jean Mota and Gregore, and forward Leonardo Campana.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).

The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.

View the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios Inter Miami CF

