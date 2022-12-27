Four tactical trends that defined the 2022 MLS season

Well, that’s pretty much a wrap on 2022 – we won’t see any more MLS action until 2023. This year was filled with plenty of fun on-field moments, spanning from LAFC ’s wild MLS Cup win to FC Cincinnati ’s impressive improvement to Austin FC ’s dramatic year-two turnaround.

This year was also filled with some fun stuff that people who nerd out on soccer (as I do) enjoy: tactical trends. Yes, I legitimately did just push my glasses up before writing that sentence.

To tie a bow on 2022, I’m taking us on a journey through a few trends that helped define this past MLS season. And hey, maybe in one way or another, they’ll define the 2023 season, too.

You might have noticed while watching CF Montréal pass their way through opposing presses all year. Or while watching the San Jose Earthquakes’ at-times-futile efforts to keep the ball at all costs in 2022: possessions were longer in MLS this year than in any of the last three years.

Per Second Spectrum, possessions were also wider, less direct and more pass-heavy in 2022 than they were in 2021 or 2020. That three-year timeframe, by the way, is as far back as Second Spectrum’s dataset goes. Here’s a look at the raw possession averages for each of the last few seasons:

2022: 16.5 seconds, 4.6 passes, 0.266 directness and 29.1 meters wide

2021: 15.8 seconds, 4.5 passes, 0.270 directness and 28.7 meters wide

2020: 15.7 seconds, 4.5 passes, 0.267 directness and 28.4 meters wide

Teams were happy to keep the ball, even more so than in seasons past. According to Second Spectrum, five of the eight highest possession teams in the league over the last three years took the field in 2022. They were Atlanta United, the San Jose Earthquakes, CF Montréal, New York City FC and Austin FC.

It’s fun to watch teams try to keep the ball and create something with their possessions. Watching a ball-dominant team hum is one of the things I love most about this sport. However, 2022’s high-possession teams weren’t necessarily any better at creating opportunities to win games than their low-possession counterparts. As an example, San Jose and Austin were both in the bottom 10 in MLS based on expected goal differential (xGD), per American Soccer Analysis.

In soccer, there isn’t necessarily a positive correlation between possession percentage and winning. The Philadelphia Union finished with the second-best xGD in MLS last year while averaging the second-lowest possession percentage. The team that beat Philly in MLS Cup (LAFC) split the difference and averaged a middling 51% possession while finishing first in the league in xGD.

The lesson here? We’re still not sure how soccer is supposed to be played. Last year around this time, I wrote about the rise of aggressive passing. This year, I’ve essentially written this section about the decline of aggressive passing. At this point, there is no secret soccer tactical sauce that automatically leads to wins. Methodical possession might help you get there – or pressing and aggressive passing might get you there. Either way, it helps to have a stable of really good players across the width of the field.