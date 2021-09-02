Five things to know about 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying

These qualifying cycles are always a grind, but that's even more true for the Octagonal, which is comprised of a hectic schedule of three-match windows that will test the depth of every country involved. That's by necessity, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start date, meaning all 14 matches had to be fit into the tight window.

The positive side is that there will be a ton of soccer to be played and to be viewed, which is something we can all support. But it also undeniably presents a challenge as it relates to how every coach decides to deploy their lineups and rotate their squads to keep their players fresh and ensure they can withstand the rigorous stretch of matches. It's going to test the players mentally as much as it as is physically, but whoever comes out of it will have the type of experience that can prove invaluable when the big stage arrives in Qatar.