Octagonal is beautiful: Why 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying format should be celebrated

Concacaf’s final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying fell into place on Tuesday night, and before the schedules had even been finalized, a bigger party already seemed like a better party.

For decades, the sacred (and occasionally profane) rhythms of a six-team round robin reigned around these parts. "The Hex" was demanding, sturdy – perhaps here I should refer you back to Houston Dynamo FC’s crest explainer – and about as balanced as it gets in the sharks-and-minnows world of Concacaf. The top half survived and advanced, and as easy as that might sound, it tripped up one North American giant in its last edition and very nearly claimed the other the cycle before that.

This time around we have "The Ocho." And it looks to be every bit as challenging as its forebear – probably more so, given that we’re about to squeeze a year-plus process into barely seven months – with six more or less usual suspects and some extra spice from the welcome inclusion of two participants who haven’t been involved in quite some time.