Canada player ratings: Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston impress in WCQ draw vs. Honduras

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Canada were left somewhat frustrated Thursday evening, battling Honduras to a 1-1 draw at Toronto's BMO Field as they chase a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Alexander López (40th minute) netted a penalty kick for the visitors, before Cyle Larin (65th minute) deposited a spot-kick of his own to split the points.

Here's how John Herdman's squad fared as their Concacaf Octagonal bid got underway, having reached this stage for the first time since 1997 after navigating the prior two rounds.

Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings

7.0
Borjan headshot.jpg
Milan Borjan
Goalkeeper · Canada

Borjan’s save in the 74th minute kept the scoreline at 1-1, diving to his left to get fingertips on a Honduras header and push it onto the post. He couldn’t be faulted on Alexander Lopez’s goal from the spot and made every key intervention that Canada needed, even riling up the crowd at times.

7.5
TOR_RICHIE_LARYEA
Richie Laryea
Left back · Canada

The Toronto FC defender impressed on home soil, constantly charging down the left flank to create danger and staying assured of his defensive responsibilities. Laryea’s best moment came in the 64th minute when he helped set up Canada’s equalizing PK with a central pass.

6.0
MTL_Kamal_Miller
Kamal Miller
Center back · Canada

Aside from one slip-up in the first half that nearly deflected in for a Honduras opener, the CF Montréal center back had a decent showing. He was strong in his 1-v-1 duels and pinged passes forward when Honduras held the lead, then was withdrawn in the 86th minute.

6.0
23_Vitoria.jpg
Steven Vitória
Center back · Canada

An altogether quiet evening from Vitoria, who was dangerous when getting forward on set pieces. He did nothing to harm his future prospects for a place in Canada's starting XI as their center-back corps gets sorted.

7.0
NSH_Alistair_Johnson
Alistair Johnston
Right back · Canada

Johnston’s proven remarkably steady for Nashville SC this season, and that form carried over to the right-hand side of Canada’s four-man backline. He’s played centrally for Les Rouges a bunch, though proved versatile and assured in the challenge.

4.0
20200130_Buchanan_Tajon_00001-480.png
Tajon Buchanan
Right midfield · Canada

The rising New England Revolution star certainly won’t put this one on his highlight reel, fouling D.C. United’s Andy Najar in the 39th minute to prompt the consequential first-half penalty kick. Then Buchanan was subbed off at halftime, after also struggling to create much going forward.

6.0
Atiba Hutchinson
Central midfield · Canada

The 38-year-old Canadian legend was a metronome in the center of the park, and nearly found a goal in the 61st minute that Honduras narrowly blocked out for a corner kick. Nothing special from Les Rouges’ captain, just a reliable performance all around.

6.5
Stephen Eustáquio
Central midfield · Canada

Eustáquio had a fantastic Gold Cup and continued his solid form in Canada's engine room. Can he add a bit more going forward? He's shown he can do it – and will need to as they try to navigate the Octagonal.

6.0
Davies-grey-game.png
Alphonso Davies
Left midfield · Canada

Back in the squad after missing the Gold Cup through injury, Davies had everything but the end product. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC academy product was a menace down the left, as you’d expect from who’s arguably Concacaf’s top player. But the decisive moment proved lacking.

5.0
Jonathan David
Forward · Canada

The reigning Ligue 1 champion wasn't passive – that'd be an unfair characterization — but his shooting boots were a bit loose, leading to a few miscalculations around Los Catrachos' goal.

6.5
OCSC-9-CyleLarin.png
Cyle Larin
Forward · Canada

Larin gets decent marks for netting the equalizer, striking his PK straight up the middle and past Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez. The former MLS SuperDraft No. 1 pick and Orlando City star also impressed when dropping deep in possession, though it feels like he has another level or two to reach.

5.5
John Herdman

Canada had incredible momentum heading into this one and couldn't obtain three points at home to start their first final round trip of World Cup qualifying since 1997. It's not a horrible result, but Herdman's shoulders responsibility – especially with impending debate about his switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

Substitutes

5.5
David Junior Hoilett.jpg
David Junior Hoilett
Forward · Canada

Hoilett drew the PK that allowed Canada to equalize. Otherwise, the Reading forward wasn't quite as active and buzzing as you'd expect.

6.0
Scott Kennedy
Defender · Canada

The left-footed defender was solid in his late cameo. Will Herdman deploy him more during the three-match window?

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Canada

