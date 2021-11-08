First look at Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups

Here are some early thoughts on each of those Round One matchups, starting with the East and then heading West.

The New England Revolution (Eastern Conference) and the Colorado Rapids (Western Conference) each have Round One byes after claiming the No. 1 seeds, but everyone else has opening fixtures to keep their seasons alive.

After a rocky start to the season, the Union began to look more like the well-rounded unit we came to expect with each passing week – especially at home. Winners of their last five home games, scoring 10 goals and conceding one, I expect to see a close game. But the extra quality Philly possess in the final third will make the difference and they should prevail.

RBNY finished the season by losing just one of their final 12 games, and they kept seven clean sheets during that stretch. I normally wouldn’t bet against a team in that kind of form, but I just love everything I’ve seen from Jim Curtin’s men in recent weeks and feel that they’ll have another gear that the Red Bulls won’t.

While I am a fan of NYCFC's style and love watching a few of their players, Gonzalo Pineda has improved Atlanta’s defense considerably. I suspect that his gameplan will neutralize NYCFC's attack, while leaving enough room for those like Ezequiel Barco , Luiz Araujo , Marcelino Moreno and Martinez to capitalize at the other end.

And that’s why I sense an Atlanta win – nobody on the pitch is more magical than Martinez. Now that he looks fully fit and is surrounded by an exciting supporting cast, the stage is set for him to spoil NYCFC's season.

One team will be boasting the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner in NYCFC 's Valentin Castellanos , while the other can call upon arguably the best pure forward in MLS history in Atlanta 's Josef Martinez , but I still don’t see this game being a high-scoring affair. I hope I’m wrong, but I think we’ll be in for a really good spectacle that gets decided by a moment of magic.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, FOX Deportes

These clubs faced each other three times this season with each game ending in a draw, and only three points separated them over 34 games. This is going to be a game where every little advantage will count, and that’s why I am leaning towards Nashville since home-field advantage is massive in a single-elimination format.

For Orlando, they will go as far as Daryl Dike takes them. In the playoffs, you need your best players, especially your attacking ones, to be on song and he has been on fire since rejoining the squad. He can do absolutely everything you’d want from a modern No. 9. If they get contributions from DPs Nani and Mauricio Pereyra, they're even better positioned.

With that said, Nashville have made defensive organization and conceding very few goals a staple of their identity. I expect that defensive resilience to be enough to see them through, with those like Walker Zimmerman and Joe Willis leading the way. This game is going to be 1-0 or 2-1 – it may even be decided by a shootout – but it’ll swing Nashville’s way due to the boost from the home support and their defensive discipline.