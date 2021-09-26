Recap: Portland Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1

The sibling duo of Diego and Yimmi Chara each netted a goal as part of a resounding 6-1 victory for the Portland Timbers over Real Salt Lake at Providence Park on Saturday evening.

It was a comprehensive performance from the home side, which was in control for most of the contest, save for a brief period when RSL's Damir Kreilach cut a 2-0 deficit in half late in the first half, before a pair of strikes in the second half from the Chara brothers opened the floodgates for Portland and allowed them to comfortably take another big step to securing a place in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against one of their Western rivals.

Portland jumped on top courtesy of Felipe Mora's 11th goal of the season in the 27th minute. It was a ruthlessly executed counterattack spearheaded by Diego Chara, who won the ball at midfield and found Sebastian Blanco in stride with a perfect feed down the left flank. The Argentine attacker then left his subsequent cross on a platter for Mora in front of goal, allowing the Chilean to cash home a first-time finish.

Dairon Asprilla doubled that lead just nine minutes later, heading home the finish off a long free-kick feed from Dario Zuparic that was taken from deep in Portland's end. It was the seventh goal of the season for the Colombian, adding to what was already an MLS career-high total.

The Timbers couldn't get the 2-0 lead to halftime, though, as Kreliach pulled one back for the visitors in the 41st minute. The Croatian pounced on a loose ball in front of goal after Bill Tuiloma couldn't clear a cross into the box, slotting home his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

That was as close as it would get, as Yimmi Chara would restore the two-goal lead for Portland just after the second-half restart, set up again by a cross from Blanco. It was a gorgeous curling first-time finish from the 30-year-old winger, giving no chance to diving RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa.

Diego Chara then added the fourth at the back end of another vintage Timbers counter in the 68th minute. Portland's legendary midfielder collected a feed from his brother down the right side and unleashed an unstoppable shot while on a full sprint that beat Ochoa at the far post.