FIFA Club World Cup: What awaits Inter Miami in Group A?

Inter Miami CF 's global rise continues at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , which takes place from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

The Herons join LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC as one of three MLS clubs participating in this year's expanded, 32-team tournament.

Miami are drawn into Group A, which also features Egyptian side Al Ahly, Portuguese giants FC Porto and Brazilian Powerhouse Palmeiras. The top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase.

Notably, Egyptian legend Trézéguet is set to make his return to Al Ahly, after re-signing with his boyhood club in January. He's made nearly 400 career club appearances, scoring 86 goals.

The Red Eagles are familiar with MLS opposition, having defeated Seattle, 1-0, at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ahly will debut a new head coach, José Riveiro, at the Club World Cup after previous manager Marcel Koller departed last month following the team's semifinal exit in the CAF Champions League.

Country: USA

USA How they qualified: Host country spot

Host country spot Key players: Lionel Messi (F), Luis Suárez (F), Sergio Busquets (M), Benjamin Cremaschi (M), Telasco Segovia (M)

Lionel Messi (F), Luis Suárez (F), Sergio Busquets (M), Benjamin Cremaschi (M), Telasco Segovia (M) Head coach: Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).

Currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, the Herons reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and will also participate in this year's Leagues Cup, a tournament they won in 2023.