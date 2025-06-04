FIFA Club World Cup: What awaits Inter Miami in Group A?

Inter Miami CF's global rise continues at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.
Miami are drawn into Group A, which also features Egyptian side Al Ahly, Portuguese giants FC Porto and Brazilian Powerhouse Palmeiras. The top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase.
The Herons join LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC as one of three MLS clubs participating in this year's expanded, 32-team tournament.
- June 14 - 8 pm ET vs. Al Ahly | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)
- June 19 - 3 pm ET vs. FC Porto | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
- June 23 - 9 pm ET vs. Palmieras | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Fla.)
- Country: Egypt
- How they qualified: 2020-21, 2022-23 & 2023-24 CAF Champions League winners
- Key players: Mohamed El Shenawy (GK), Wessam Abou Ali (F), Emam Ashour (M), Aliou Dieng (M), Trézéguet (F)
- Head coach: José Riveiro
A domestic and continental powerhouse, Al Ahly recently won their record 45th Egyptian Premier League title.
Al Ahly will debut a new head coach, José Riveiro, at the Club World Cup after previous manager Marcel Koller departed last month following the team's semifinal exit in the CAF Champions League.
The Red Eagles are familiar with MLS opposition, having defeated Seattle, 1-0, at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.
Notably, Egyptian legend Trézéguet is set to make his return to Al Ahly, after re-signing with his boyhood club in January. He's made nearly 400 career club appearances, scoring 86 goals.
- Country: USA
- How they qualified: Host country spot
- Key players: Lionel Messi (F), Luis Suárez (F), Sergio Busquets (M), Benjamin Cremaschi (M), Telasco Segovia (M)
- Head coach: Javier Mascherano
Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).
Currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, the Herons reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and will also participate in this year's Leagues Cup, a tournament they won in 2023.
Boasting arguably the most high-profile roster in MLS history, Miami are highlighted by FC Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. All four won the Club World Cup while at Barça, with Messi and Busquets lifting the trophy three times (2009, '11, '15), and Suárez and Alba starring in the 2015-winning side.
- Country: Portugal
- How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
- Key players: Samu Aghehowa (F), Diogo Costa (GK), Stephen Eustáquio (M), Alan Varela (M), Pepê (F)
- Head coach: Martín Anselmi
One of Portugal's "Big Three" clubs, along with Sporting CP and Benfica, Porto have competed in every Primeira Liga season since its inception in 1934.
Coached by former Cruz Azul manager Martín Anselmi, the 30-time league champions finished third in the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign with a 22W-7L-5D record.
Canadian men's national team midfielder Stephen Eustáquio features for the Dragons, who are their country's most successful side in international competitions with seven trophies.
- Country: Brazil
- How they qualified: 2021 Copa Libertadores winners
- Key players: Estêvão (W), Vitor Roque (F), Raphael Veiga (M), Richard Rios (M), Facundo Torres (F)
- Head coach: Abel Ferreira
Palmerias are Brazil's most successful domestic side, winning the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A a record 12 times.
Abel Ferreira's side currently sit fourth in the Brazilian Série A standings and have qualified for the Round of 16 of the 2025 Copa Libertadores, a tournament they've won three times.
The Verdão have a strong MLS connection, with two former league standouts in their squad: Orlando City club-record signing Facundo Torres and ex-Houston Dynamo FC center back Micael.