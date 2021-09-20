FIFA 22 ratings: Top MLS players sorted by club

The FIFA 22 ratings are out and we know who the top MLS players are overall. LAFC star Carlos Vela has topped the list for a second straight year, and there are positional breakdowns as well.
Now, here's a list of the top-rated players by club.
The Atlanta United striker has been one of the league's most lethal and efficient goal-scorers since arriving with the Five Stripes for their 2017 expansion season. Simply put, Martinez is a club legend.
The Austin FC Designated Player arrived with plenty of pedigree during the 2021 season, posting gaudy goal-scoring numbers with River Plate and Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg before making the move to MLS.
The talented attacker has stuffed the stat sheet consistently during his time in MLS, which started with a four-season stint with D.C. United before his 2021 arrival to FC Cincinnati.
One of the league's most electric attackers, there's a reason Zelarayan was the 2020 MLS Cup MVP and remains a centerpiece for the Columbus Crew.
They don't get much more consistent between the posts than D.C. United's backstop. Hamid first joined in 2009 as a homegrown player and is rock-solid year after year.
Quignon excelled in the top-flight of his native Argentine with San Lorenzo, Newell's Old Boys and Lanus before making the move to MLS.
Now with Houston Dynamo FC, Quintero first arrived in MLS in 2018 with Minnesota United after a lengthy and productive stint with Liga MX giants Club America.
The Scottish attacker has been one of the league's most consistent players for a perennial contender ever since his 2018 arrival from Derby County in the English Championship.
An icon of the Mexican national team, the LA Galaxy striker is both one of the league's most well-known players and most lethal finishers in front of goal.
Vela, the author of the most statistically prolific single season in MLS history (34 goals, 15 assists in 2019), is unsurprisingly also the highest-rated player on this list.
One of the greatest goal-scorers of his generation during his distinguished career in Europe, Higuain brought plenty of star power with him following his 2020 arrival to Inter Miami.
The Argentine is one of the very best assist men in MLS and the all-around engine for his Minnesota United side. Phrased another way, Reynoso has been remarkable since joining last year from Boca Juniors.
The former Tottenham Hotspur star is an invaluable presence for CF Montréal, both on the field and as a respected leader in the locker room. Wanyama's physicality and tempo are immense.
The 2020 Defender of the Year has anchored a Nashville SC defense that's helped fuel their early on-field success upon entering MLS. Zimmerman is part of the US men's national team as well.
The preeminent assist-maestro in the league, nobody in MLS does it better than Gil when it comes to setting up his teammates. Could his 2021 performance bring the MVP award to New England?
Long has a great story, experiencing a meteoric rise from the USL Championship to winning the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year award and establishing himself as one of the USMNT's very best center backs.
Orlando City couldn't have asked for much more than they've gotten from Nani since signing him as a Designated Player in 2019, as the former Manchester United star has been one of the most feared attackers in MLS.
Another longtime stalwart in goal, Blake is a three-time MLS All-Star and a two-time Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award winner (2016, 2020).
The 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner is the definition of a club legend and one of the best players in league history any way you cut it. He's a Timbers legend through and through.
Menendez brought plenty of quality after joining Real Salt Lake following a lengthy career in Argentina's top flight. He scored 20 goals and had 10 assists in 70 matches with Independiente and Club Atletico Talleres before his May 2021 signing.
The Quakes' No. 10 has been central to making things tick for San Jose since his 2019 arrival from La Liga side Villarreal. The Argentine winger has pace to burn and creates chances in numerous ways.
It's hard to think of many Designated Players who have paid more dividends than Seattle's crafty Uruguayan, who has been central to his club's four MLS Cup appearances since his 2016 arrival from Boca Juniors, two of which have ended with league titles.