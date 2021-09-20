eMLS

FIFA 22 ratings: Top MLS players sorted by club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The FIFA 22 ratings are out and we know who the top MLS players are overall. LAFC star Carlos Vela has topped the list for a second straight year, and there are positional breakdowns as well.

Now, here's a list of the top-rated players by club.

80
ATL_Josef_Martinez_HEA
Josef Martínez
Forward · Atlanta United

The Atlanta United striker has been one of the league's most lethal and efficient goal-scorers since arriving with the Five Stripes for their 2017 expansion season. Simply put, Martinez is a club legend.

75
Sebastián-Driussi-Headshot
Sebastián Driussi
Forward · Austin FC

The Austin FC Designated Player arrived with plenty of pedigree during the 2021 season, posting gaudy goal-scoring numbers with River Plate and Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg before making the move to MLS.

76
CHI_Gaston_Gimenez
Gastón Giménez
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

A centerpiece and midfield metronome for Chicago, Gimenez has proven to be a vital cog since his 2020 arrival even as his club has battled some erratic form.

75
CIN_Luciano_Acosta
Luciano Acosta
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati

The talented attacker has stuffed the stat sheet consistently during his time in MLS, which started with a four-season stint with D.C. United before his 2021 arrival to FC Cincinnati.

74
COL_Michael_Barrios_HEA
Michael Barrios
Forward · Colorado Rapids

An underrated longtime staple for FC Dallas, Barrios has established himself as a vital contributor for head coach Robin Fraser in Colorado.

76
CLB_Lucas_Zelarayan
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew

One of the league's most electric attackers, there's a reason Zelarayan was the 2020 MLS Cup MVP and remains a centerpiece for the Columbus Crew.

74
DC_Bill_Hamid
Bill Hamid
Goalkeeper · D.C. United

They don't get much more consistent between the posts than D.C. United's backstop. Hamid first joined in 2009 as a homegrown player and is rock-solid year after year.

73
DAL_Facundo_Quignon_HEA
Facundo Quignon
Midfielder · FC Dallas

Quignon excelled in the top-flight of his native Argentine with San Lorenzo, Newell's Old Boys and Lanus before making the move to MLS.

73
HOU_Darwin_Quintero
Darwin Quintero
Forward · Houston Dynamo FC

Now with Houston Dynamo FC, Quintero first arrived in MLS in 2018 with Minnesota United after a lengthy and productive stint with Liga MX giants Club America.

75
SKC_Russell
Johnny Russell
Forward · Sporting Kansas City

The Scottish attacker has been one of the league's most consistent players for a perennial contender ever since his 2018 arrival from Derby County in the English Championship.

78
LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA_15
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy

An icon of the Mexican national team, the LA Galaxy striker is both one of the league's most well-known players and most lethal finishers in front of goal.

83
LAFC_Carlos_Vela
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Vela, the author of the most statistically prolific single season in MLS history (34 goals, 15 assists in 2019), is unsurprisingly also the highest-rated player on this list.

81
MIA_Gonzalo_Higuain
Gonzalo Higuaín
Forward · Inter Miami CF

One of the greatest goal-scorers of his generation during his distinguished career in Europe, Higuain brought plenty of star power with him following his 2020 arrival to Inter Miami.

76
MIN_Emanuel_Reynoso
Emanuel Reynoso
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC

The Argentine is one of the very best assist men in MLS and the all-around engine for his Minnesota United side. Phrased another way, Reynoso has been remarkable since joining last year from Boca Juniors.

75
MTLVictor_Wanyama
Victor Wanyama
Midfielder · CF Montréal

The former Tottenham Hotspur star is an invaluable presence for CF Montréal, both on the field and as a respected leader in the locker room. Wanyama's physicality and tempo are immense.

74
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · Nashville SC

The 2020 Defender of the Year has anchored a Nashville SC defense that's helped fuel their early on-field success upon entering MLS. Zimmerman is part of the US men's national team as well.

77
NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Midfielder · New England Revolution

The preeminent assist-maestro in the league, nobody in MLS does it better than Gil when it comes to setting up his teammates. Could his 2021 performance bring the MVP award to New England?

75
RBNY_Aaron_Long
Aaron Long
Defender · New York Red Bulls

Long has a great story, experiencing a meteoric rise from the USL Championship to winning the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year award and establishing himself as one of the USMNT's very best center backs.

75
NYC_Maxi_Moralez
Maximiliano Moralez
Midfielder · New York City FC

One of the most gifted playmakers in MLS, Moralez has been the engine that makes it all go for the Cityzens since his 2017 arrival.

81
ORL_Nani
Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha
Midfielder · Orlando City SC

Orlando City couldn't have asked for much more than they've gotten from Nani since signing him as a Designated Player in 2019, as the former Manchester United star has been one of the most feared attackers in MLS.

76
PHI_Andre_Blake
Andre Blake
Goalkeeper · Philadelphia Union

Another longtime stalwart in goal, Blake is a three-time MLS All-Star and a two-time Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award winner (2016, 2020).

77
POR_Valeri, Diego
Diego Valeri
Midfielder · Portland Timbers

The 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner is the definition of a club legend and one of the best players in league history any way you cut it. He's a Timbers legend through and through.

74
RSL_Jonathan_Menendez_HEA
Jonathan Menéndez
Forward · Real Salt Lake

Menendez brought plenty of quality after joining Real Salt Lake following a lengthy career in Argentina's top flight. He scored 20 goals and had 10 assists in 70 matches with Independiente and Club Atletico Talleres before his May 2021 signing.

74
SJ_Cristian_Espinoza_HEA
Cristian Espinoza
Midfielder · San Jose Earthquakes

The Quakes' No. 10 has been central to making things tick for San Jose since his 2019 arrival from La Liga side Villarreal. The Argentine winger has pace to burn and creates chances in numerous ways.

80
Sea_Nicolas_Lodeiro
Nicolás Lodeiro
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

It's hard to think of many Designated Players who have paid more dividends than Seattle's crafty Uruguayan, who has been central to his club's four MLS Cup appearances since his 2016 arrival from Boca Juniors, two of which have ended with league titles.

80
TOR_ALEJANDRO_POZUELO
Alejandro Pozuelo
Midfielder · Toronto FC

Pozuelo has been electric from day one, earning two Best XI selections and the 2020 MVP award during his time with Toronto.

75
WFC_RYAN_GAULD_HEA
Ryan Gauld
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Gauld made an instant impact for the Whitecaps after arriving as a Designated Player midway through the 2021 season, very much looking like a potential building block for the club moving forward.

eMLS

