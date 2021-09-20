FIFA 22 ratings: LAFC's Carlos Vela, Orlando's Nani rated highest MLS players

The LAFC forward leads the list among MLS players for the second consecutive year with an 83 overall rating – the same number he achieved a year ago when tied with Inter Miami CF midfielder Blaise Matuidi .

Vela, who has five goals and five assists in 17 appearances this season, is followed by Orlando City SC winger Nani, who has an 81 overall rating. Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain also boasts an 81 overall rating, but he’s third because of other stats such as pace, physicality and dribbling that differentiate players and break up ties.