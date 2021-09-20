FIFA 22 ratings: LAFC's Carlos Vela, Orlando's Nani rated highest MLS players

He’s been sidelined for much of the 2021 season due to injury, but that hasn’t stopped Carlos Vela from being the top-rated MLS player in FIFA 22.
The LAFC forward leads the list among MLS players for the second consecutive year with an 83 overall rating – the same number he achieved a year ago when tied with Inter Miami CF midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
- RELATED: All FIFA 22 MLS Player Ratings
Vela, who has five goals and five assists in 17 appearances this season, is followed by Orlando City SC winger Nani, who has an 81 overall rating. Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain also boasts an 81 overall rating, but he’s third because of other stats such as pace, physicality and dribbling that differentiate players and break up ties.
Check out FIFA 22’s top MLS players below, both overall and sorted by position.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Rating
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
83
|
2. Nani
|
Orlando
|
81
|
3. Gonzalo Higuain
|
Miami
|
81
|
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
Toronto
|
80
|
5. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
Seattle
|
80
|
6. Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta
|
80
|
7. Blaise Matuidi
|
Miami
|
79
|
8. Raul Ruidiaz
|
Seattle
|
79
|
9. Chicharito
|
LA
|
78
|
10. Carles Gil
|
New England
|
77
|
Player
|
Club
|
Rating
|
1. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
Toronto
|
80
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
Seattle
|
80
|
3. Blaise Matuidi
|
Miami
|
79
|
4. Carles Gil
|
New England
|
77
|
5. Yeferson Soteldo
|
Toronto
|
77
|
6. Luiz Araújo
|
Atlanta
|
77
|
7. Diego Valeri
|
Portland
|
77
|
8. Jonathan dos Santos
|
LA
|
77
|
9. Sebastián Blanco
|
Portland
|
77
|
10. Lucas Zelarayán
|
Columbus
|
76
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|
1. Yeimar Gómez Andrade
|
Seattle
|
76
|
2. Aaron Long
|
New York
|
75
|
3. Alan Franco
|
Atlanta
|
74
|
4. Walker Zimmerman
|
Nashville
|
74
|
5. Kai Wagner
|
Philadelphia
|
73
|
6. Anton Tinnerholm
|
New York City
|
73
|
7. Claudio Bravo
|
Portland
|
73
|
8. Emmanuel Mas
|
Orlando
|
73
|
9. Jonathan Mensah
|
Columbus
|
72
|
10. Romain Métanire
|
Minnesota
|
72
|
Playere
|
Club
|
Rating
|
1. Andre Blake
|
Philadelphia
|
76
|
2. Matt Turner
|
New England
|
75
|
3. Bill Hamid
|
D.C.
|
74
|
4. Stefan Frei
|
Seattle
|
74
|
5. Eloy Room
|
Columbus
|
74
|
6. Pedro Gallese
|
Orlando
|
74
|
7. Sean Johnson
|
New York City
|
73
|
8. Tim Melia
|
Kansas City
|
73
|
9. Steve Clark
|
Portland
|
72
|
10. Maxime Crépeau
|
Vancouver
|
72