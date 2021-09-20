eMLS

FIFA 22 ratings: LAFC's Carlos Vela, Orlando's Nani rated highest MLS players

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

He’s been sidelined for much of the 2021 season due to injury, but that hasn’t stopped Carlos Vela from being the top-rated MLS player in FIFA 22.

The LAFC forward leads the list among MLS players for the second consecutive year with an 83 overall rating – the same number he achieved a year ago when tied with Inter Miami CF midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Vela, who has five goals and five assists in 17 appearances this season, is followed by Orlando City SC winger Nani, who has an 81 overall rating. Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain also boasts an 81 overall rating, but he’s third because of other stats such as pace, physicality and dribbling that differentiate players and break up ties.

Check out FIFA 22’s top MLS players below, both overall and sorted by position.

Overall
Player
Club
Rating
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
83
2. Nani
Orlando
81
3. Gonzalo Higuain
Miami
81
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
Toronto
80
5. Nicolas Lodeiro
Seattle
80
6. Josef Martinez
Atlanta
80
7. Blaise Matuidi
Miami
79
8. Raul Ruidiaz
Seattle
79
9. Chicharito
LA
78
10. Carles Gil
New England
77

Forwards
Player
Club
Rating
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
83
2. Nani
Orlando
81
3. Gonzalo Higuain
Miami
81
4. Josef Martinez
Atlanta
80
5. Raul Ruidiaz
Seattle
79
6. Chicharito
LA
78
7. Diego Rossi
LAFC
76
8. Gustavo Bou
New England
76
9. Sebastián Driussi
Austin
75
10. Alexandre Pato
Orlando
75

Ratings for all forwards

Midfielders
Player
Club
Rating
1. Alejandro Pozuelo
Toronto
80
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
Seattle
80
3. Blaise Matuidi
Miami
79
4. Carles Gil
New England
77
5. Yeferson Soteldo
Toronto
77
6. Luiz Araújo
Atlanta
77
7. Diego Valeri
Portland
77
8. Jonathan dos Santos
LA
77
9. Sebastián Blanco
Portland
77
10. Lucas Zelarayán
Columbus
76

Ratings for all midfielders

Defenders
Player
Team
Rating
1. Yeimar Gómez Andrade
Seattle
76
2. Aaron Long
New York
75
3. Alan Franco
Atlanta
74
4. Walker Zimmerman
Nashville
74
5. Kai Wagner
Philadelphia
73
6. Anton Tinnerholm
New York City
73
7. Claudio Bravo
Portland
73
8. Emmanuel Mas
Orlando
73
9. Jonathan Mensah
Columbus
72
10. Romain Métanire
Minnesota
72

Ratings for all defenders

Goalkeepers
Playere
Club
Rating
1. Andre Blake
Philadelphia
76
2. Matt Turner
New England
75
3. Bill Hamid
D.C.
74
4. Stefan Frei
Seattle
74
5. Eloy Room
Columbus
74
6. Pedro Gallese
Orlando
74
7. Sean Johnson
New York City
73
8. Tim Melia
Kansas City
73
9. Steve Clark
Portland
72
10. Maxime Crépeau
Vancouver
72

Ratings for all goalkeepers

eMLS

FIFA 22 ratings: LAFC's Carlos Vela, Orlando's Nani rated highest MLS players
