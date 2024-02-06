2024 eMLS season schedule

MLS and EA Sports FC Pro have announced details for the upcoming 2024 eMLS season, which includes a new competitive platform and player representatives for 22 MLS clubs.
The 2024 season will mark the debut of EA Sports FC 24 as the exclusive platform for all eMLS matches. The competitive calendar will feature two marquee League Series events in February and March leading up to eMLS Cup on March 10 in Austin, Texas, during South by Southwest (SXSW).
- eMLS League Series 1: The 2024 season kicks off on Feb. 16 with remote qualifiers, followed by the group stage on Feb. 17 and bracket final on Feb. 18.
- eMLS League Series 2: The season continues on March 1 with remote qualifiers, the group stage on March 2 and bracket final on March 3.
- eMLS Cup: The season will conclude in Austin at SXSW, with the group stage on March 9 and the fan-facing live bracket final on March 10 at ACL Live.
The remote qualifiers and group stages for both League Series will be featured on each MLS club’s or player’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can watch each event’s bracket on Twitch and YouTube.
Each league broadcast will showcase the top 12 remaining players and feature enhanced coverage for fans.
eMLS is welcoming back an all-star commentary crew, including host Faizal Khamisa, play-by-play announcer and reigning Esports Awards Caster of the Year Dan Gaskin, and commentator Mike Labelle.
- Atlanta United: Paulo “Paulo Neto” Neto
- Austin FC: Diogo "Diogo" Mendes
- CF Montréal: Alix “Loux” Largerie
- Charlotte FC: Gustavo “Gustavo” Nascimento
- Columbus Crew: Christian “Chris Lopez” Lopez
- FC Dallas: Alan “AlanAvi” Avila
- D.C. United: Mohamed “KingCJ0” Diop
- Houston Dynamo FC: Jordy “JordyReyes” Reyes
- Inter Miami CF: June “K1john” Kamel
- Los Angeles Football Club: Pablo “Pabs” Georgakopoulos
- Minnesota United: Ehsan “Lamps” Zakeri
- Nashville SC: Samuel “SaucySammy” Abraham
- New England Revolution: João Afonso “JAFONSO” Vasconcelos
- New York City FC: Ollie “Ollelito” Arbin
- New York Red Bulls: Cormac “doolsta” Dooley
- Orlando City SC: Youssef “yaboyoussef“ Aboyoussef
- Philadelphia Union: Thiago Martin “ThiagoCapo12” Vazquez
- San Jose Earthquakes: Ben “BENR” Remez
- Seattle Sounders FC: George “GADAMOU10” Adamou
- St. Louis CITY SC: Niklas “NR7” Raseck
- Toronto FC: Christopher “Didychrislito” Holly
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Tosaint “eightysvn” Ricketts
The top two players within eMLS Cup get direct bids to the FC Pro World Championship.