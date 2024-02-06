2024 eMLS season schedule

MLS and EA Sports FC Pro have announced details for the upcoming 2024 eMLS season, which includes a new competitive platform and player representatives for 22 MLS clubs.

The 2024 season will mark the debut of EA Sports FC 24 as the exclusive platform for all eMLS matches. The competitive calendar will feature two marquee League Series events in February and March leading up to eMLS Cup on March 10 in Austin, Texas, during South by Southwest (SXSW).