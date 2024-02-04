Matchday

FIFA 2026 World Cup: Toronto, Vancouver get Canada group games

Kamal Miller - CanMNT
MLSsoccer staff

A momentous occasion is coming to Toronto FC's BMO Field.

The Canada men's national team will play their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener – and inaugural World Cup match on home soil – in Toronto on June 12. Their other two group-stage games will be held on June 18 and June 24 at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

  • Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Toronto - BMO Field
  • Game 2: June 18, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place
  • Game 3: June 24, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place

The CanMNT, as North America 2026 co-hosts alongside Mexico and the United States, have auto-qualified for the tournament.

This will be Canada's third-ever men's World Cup appearance after participating in the 1986 and 2022 editions. However, they're yet to record a victory at the sport's highest-profile event.

Could that change with Les Rouges' faithful cheering them on as first-time hosts? Their golden generation of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio sure hope so.

Other key dates

  • Final: July 19, 2026 | New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
  • Third-Place: July 18, 2026 | Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
  • Opener: June 11, 2026 | Mexico City - Estadio Azteca

Fast facts

More teams: This historic World Cup will include 48 countries (normally 32) split into 12 groups of four apiece. The top two finishers in each group and the eight best third-place teams reach the Round of 32.

Host cities: There will be 104 matches split across 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada (two cities), Mexico (three cities), and the United States (11 cities).

Title holder: Argentina, led by Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, are the defending World Cup champion.

