FIFA 2026 World Cup: Toronto, Vancouver get Canada group games

The Canada men's national team will play their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener – and inaugural World Cup match on home soil – in Toronto on June 12. Their other two group-stage games will be held on June 18 and June 24 at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Toronto - BMO Field

June 12, 2026 | Toronto - BMO Field Game 2: June 18, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place

June 18, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place Game 3: June 24, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place

The CanMNT, as North America 2026 co-hosts alongside Mexico and the United States, have auto-qualified for the tournament.

This will be Canada's third-ever men's World Cup appearance after participating in the 1986 and 2022 editions. However, they're yet to record a victory at the sport's highest-profile event.