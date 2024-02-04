FIFA 2026 World Cup: Toronto, Vancouver get Canada group games

A momentous occasion is coming to Toronto FC's BMO Field.
The Canada men's national team will play their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener – and inaugural World Cup match on home soil – in Toronto on June 12. Their other two group-stage games will be held on June 18 and June 24 at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
- Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Toronto - BMO Field
- Game 2: June 18, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place
- Game 3: June 24, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place
The CanMNT, as North America 2026 co-hosts alongside Mexico and the United States, have auto-qualified for the tournament.
This will be Canada's third-ever men's World Cup appearance after participating in the 1986 and 2022 editions. However, they're yet to record a victory at the sport's highest-profile event.
Could that change with Les Rouges' faithful cheering them on as first-time hosts? Their golden generation of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustáquio sure hope so.
Other key dates
- Final: July 19, 2026 | New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
- Third-Place: July 18, 2026 | Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
- Opener: June 11, 2026 | Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
Fast facts
More teams: This historic World Cup will include 48 countries (normally 32) split into 12 groups of four apiece. The top two finishers in each group and the eight best third-place teams reach the Round of 32.
Host cities: There will be 104 matches split across 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada (two cities), Mexico (three cities), and the United States (11 cities).
Title holder: Argentina, led by Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, are the defending World Cup champion.