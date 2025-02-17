MLS is Back

FC Dallas 2025 Season Preview

25MLS_JerseyReveal-DAL-16x9 - final

MLSsoccer staff

2025 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They got it right when they spent big on center forward Petar Musa ahead of last year, as he delivered 17 goals across all competitions. The big man is a focal point, and the rest of the roster build should be oriented around getting the best out of the No. 9. That includes their new mercurial No. 10.
  • Weakness: Just about the entire rest of the roster is under construction to one degree or another. I’m not sure who the starting wingers are, center back remains a question, and it’s unclear how the central midfield pieces fit.

Key Departures

  • Paul Arriola: The veteran attacker was traded to Seattle. Arriola joins his third MLS club in eight seasons, departing Dallas with 18g/14a in 96 matches.
  • Jesús Ferreira: The star homegrown forward was also dealt to the Sounders. The deal gives Dallas roster flexibility by opening up a DP spot.
  • Asier Illarramendi: The experienced Spanish midfielder was out of contract after contributing 2g/6a in 25 MLS appearances in 2024.
  • Nkosi Tafari: Dallas sent their former 2020 SuperDraft pick, who had made 121 all-competition appearances, to LAFC this offseason.
  • Alan Velasco: Three years after joining Dallas as a then-club-record signing, Velasco was transferred to Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors for reportedly up to $12 million.

Key Signings

  • Lalas Abubakar: The Ghanaian center back arrives via free agency, carrying extensive MLS experience from his time in Colorado.
  • Luciano Acosta: Dallas spent up to $6 million to acquire the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP from FC Cincinnati. The Argentine No. 10 will look to partner with DP striker Petar Musa.
  • Ramiro Benetti: The veteran midfielder brings over a decade of professional experience. He’s made over 450 club appearances in his native Brazil.
  • Léo Chú: The Brazilian winger joins Dallas via the Ferreira trade. His best MLS season with Seattle came in 2023, when he had 5g/8a in 32 games.
  • Anderson Julio: The Ecuadorian forward produced 28g/9a in 129 matches across all competitions for Real Salt Lake before his offseason trade arrival for Sam Junqua and up to $500k GAM.
  • Shaq Moore: The USMNT right back arrives via trade from Nashville for up to $150k GAM. He spent academy days with Dallas before competing in Europe.
  • Osaze Urhoghide: Urhoghide arrives from Ligue 2's Amiens SC for reportedly around $3 million – a club-record fee for a defender.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

FC Dallas season preview XI 2025

Predictions

Full standings

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 11th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 8th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 9th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 6th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 7th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Eric Quill
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Last year: 11W-15L-8T, 41 points, 11th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2025 season previews

NEXT: D.C. United season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video