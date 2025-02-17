FC Dallas 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They got it right when they spent big on center forward Petar Musa ahead of last year, as he delivered 17 goals across all competitions. The big man is a focal point, and the rest of the roster build should be oriented around getting the best out of the No. 9. That includes their new mercurial No. 10.
- Weakness: Just about the entire rest of the roster is under construction to one degree or another. I’m not sure who the starting wingers are, center back remains a question, and it’s unclear how the central midfield pieces fit.
Key Departures
- Paul Arriola: The veteran attacker was traded to Seattle. Arriola joins his third MLS club in eight seasons, departing Dallas with 18g/14a in 96 matches.
- Jesús Ferreira: The star homegrown forward was also dealt to the Sounders. The deal gives Dallas roster flexibility by opening up a DP spot.
- Asier Illarramendi: The experienced Spanish midfielder was out of contract after contributing 2g/6a in 25 MLS appearances in 2024.
- Nkosi Tafari: Dallas sent their former 2020 SuperDraft pick, who had made 121 all-competition appearances, to LAFC this offseason.
- Alan Velasco: Three years after joining Dallas as a then-club-record signing, Velasco was transferred to Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors for reportedly up to $12 million.
Key Signings
- Lalas Abubakar: The Ghanaian center back arrives via free agency, carrying extensive MLS experience from his time in Colorado.
- Luciano Acosta: Dallas spent up to $6 million to acquire the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP from FC Cincinnati. The Argentine No. 10 will look to partner with DP striker Petar Musa.
- Ramiro Benetti: The veteran midfielder brings over a decade of professional experience. He’s made over 450 club appearances in his native Brazil.
- Léo Chú: The Brazilian winger joins Dallas via the Ferreira trade. His best MLS season with Seattle came in 2023, when he had 5g/8a in 32 games.
- Anderson Julio: The Ecuadorian forward produced 28g/9a in 129 matches across all competitions for Real Salt Lake before his offseason trade arrival for Sam Junqua and up to $500k GAM.
- Shaq Moore: The USMNT right back arrives via trade from Nashville for up to $150k GAM. He spent academy days with Dallas before competing in Europe.
- Osaze Urhoghide: Urhoghide arrives from Ligue 2's Amiens SC for reportedly around $3 million – a club-record fee for a defender.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 11th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 8th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 9th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 6th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 7th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Eric Quill
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Last year: 11W-15L-8T, 41 points, 11th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify