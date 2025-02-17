DC United 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Toronto FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2025 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’ve got Christian Benteke, which means two things: 1) 15+ goals (last year he won the Golden Boot with 23, though I’ll take the under on a repeat), and 2) a clear game model in which they can boot it long and he’ll win the first ball. Dude was the alpha and omega last year, and delivered week after week after week.
- Weakness: Just about nobody else did. And just, on paper, in terms of raw talent… 30th out of 30, probably?
Key Departures
- Matai Akinmboni: D.C. transferred the 18-year-old homegrown defender to English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth for reportedly up to $2.5 million.
- Alex Bono: The veteran goalkeeper signed with New England after spending two seasons in the District.
- Cristian Dájome: The Colombian forward moved to LIGA MX side Santos Laguna after making 141 MLS appearances since 2020 in stints with D.C. and Vancouver.
- Mateusz Klich: After two seasons, the Polish international departed D.C. in a trade to Atlanta. However, he still occupies a DP spot with the Black-and-Red.
- Ted Ku-DiPietro: In one of the league's first cash-for-player trades, D.C. sent the homegrown midfielder to Colorado for up to $1.4 million and a sell-on fee.
- Chris McVey: McVey signed with San Diego, with the expansion side sending D.C. up to $100k in GAM for his rights.
- Pedro Santos: The Portuguese wingback was out of contract after two seasons with the Black-and-Red.
- Martín Rodríguez: The Chilean midfielder saw his option declined after returning from injury to record 2g/5a in 1,252 minutes last season.
Key Signings
- Kim Joon Hong: The 21-year-old goalkeeper joins D.C. from South Korean top-flight side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. Joon Hong helped South Korea finish fourth at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
- Randall Leal: After being waived by Nashville, D.C. claimed the Costa Rican international midfielder. Leal has produced 17g/21a in 117 appearances across all competitions throughout five MLS seasons.
- João Peglow: The former Brazil youth international joins from Polish top-flight side Radomiak Radom. Peglow arrives with 11g/11a in 120 club appearances since breaking through at Internacional (Brazil).
- Kye Rowles: The Australian international center back arrives from Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian. Rowles featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Troy Lesesne
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Last year: 10W-14L-10T, 40 points, 10th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify