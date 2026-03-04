FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC: 5 biggest storylines for Sunday Night Soccer

When Toronto acquired Djordje Mihailovic last August in a cash-for-player trade from the Colorado Rapids , the creative midfielder instantly became a focal point. And the early returns were promising, as the USMNT midfielder contributed 4g/4a in 10 matches to close out last season.

Mihailovic has gotten his 2026 campaign off to a strong start, scoring in a 3-2 defeat at FC Dallas on Matchday 1. Now, with new running mates in Sargent and former Sporting Kansas City star Dániel Sallói, Toronto have an exciting core to build around.