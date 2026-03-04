FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC: 5 biggest storylines for Sunday Night Soccer

A key Eastern Conference clash awaits when Toronto FC visit FC Cincinnati for Matchday 3's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matchup (7 pm ET | Apple TV).
Here are the biggest storylines to track as both sides look to bounce back at TQL Stadium.
Toronto recently completed a blockbuster move for Josh Sargent, acquiring the USMNT striker from EFL Championship side Norwich City for a reported $22 million fee that could reach up to $27 million with add-ons.
The 26-year-old was officially introduced at his new club on Wednesday, setting the stage for a possible debut this weekend.
Sargent brings an impressive pedigree, producing 71g/24a in 240 matches (all competitions) for Norwich and German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. Additionally, he has five goals in 29 USMNT caps.
FC Cincinnati were dealt a blow when Evander exited with an injury just 13 minutes into their season-opening victory over Atlanta United. The Brazilian No. 10 subsequently missed Cincy's Matchday 2 clash at Minnesota United FC, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.
Should Evander return, he'd offer a massive boost for head coach Pat Noonan's side. The 27-year-old is a perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate, and tallied 18g/15a last year upon arriving from the Portland Timbers.
Two of the league's best central defenders will meet in this contest: Miles Robinson (Cincinnati) and Walker Zimmerman (Toronto).
Robinson is chasing a USMNT roster spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now a Designated Player, the two-time MLS All-Star and Best XI selection has 38 senior caps for the US.
Meanwhile, Zimmerman signed with Toronto via free agency in January following a standout run with Nashville SC. The two-time MLS Defender of the Year featured in all four USMNT matches at the 2022 World Cup.
When Toronto acquired Djordje Mihailovic last August in a cash-for-player trade from the Colorado Rapids, the creative midfielder instantly became a focal point. And the early returns were promising, as the USMNT midfielder contributed 4g/4a in 10 matches to close out last season.
Mihailovic has gotten his 2026 campaign off to a strong start, scoring in a 3-2 defeat at FC Dallas on Matchday 1. Now, with new running mates in Sargent and former Sporting Kansas City star Dániel Sallói, Toronto have an exciting core to build around.
Evander gets a lot of the headlines, but Cincy also boast one of the league's most dependable No. 9s in Togo international Kévin Denkey.
After winning the Belgian Pro League Golden Boot with Cercle Brugge, Denkey brought that form to MLS in 2025 with 18 goals in 37 matches (all competitions).
Depending on Evander's status, Cincinnati could rely on their club-record signing even more.