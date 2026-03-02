Lionel Messi & Inter Miami pull off epic Florida Derby comeback

Reigning MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF are back on track. And so is Lionel Messi .

"Like I’ve said a thousand times, [he is] obviously the best player to ever play this sport. He’s a leader," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said post-game of Messi.

Messi, who struggled in Miami's season-opening 3-0 loss at LAFC , was back to his best, scoring twice and helping create Telasco Segovia 's game-winning goal that secured Miami's first victory of the 2026 season.

The superstar Argentine No. 10 scored a brace as the Herons rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a thrilling 4-2 win at Florida Derby rivals Orlando City on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Messi conquers Orlando

The first Florida Derby of 2026 also marked Messi’s first visit to Orlando with the Herons, and the two-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP made the most of it.

After fellow Argentine Mateo Silvetti pulled one back early in the second half with a long-range blast, Messi opened his 2026 account with his 51st goal in 55 MLS matches. Then, following a trademark free kick, Messi celebrated in front of Orlando's supporters' section and appeared to jaw with the Lions' coaching staff.

The GOAT's brace and helper were matched by Segovia's 1g/2a performance, while Silvetti's goal was his first of the season following a breakout Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"The win is exclusively because of the players," Mascherano said. "The team played like champions in the second half. There were no tactics, nothing. There was heart, bravery with the ball, resilience, commitment.