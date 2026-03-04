Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire: 5 biggest storylines for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Eastern Conference contenders collide when the Columbus Crew host Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 3's Walmart Saturday Showdown (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Here are five storylines to know ahead of the primetime battle at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
Both Columbus and Chicago boast Golden Boot presented by Audi contenders who have scored in each of their first two games this season.
Wessam Abou Ali is enjoying a stellar start to his first full season with the Crew. Dating back to last year, the Palestinian international and former Al Ahly star has scored in five consecutive matches.
For Chicago, Hugo Cuypers finished in the top 10 in last season's Golden Boot race with 17 goals. The Belgian striker and club-record signing has 33 goals in 72 games (all competitions) since arriving in 2024 from KAA Gent.
Either striker's strong form could lead their team to victory on Saturday.
Crew defender Max Arfsten is on track to represent the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. The left wingback provided a program-best five assists in 2025 and is competing with Fulham's Antonee "Jedi" Robinson for the starting job.
For another USMNT angle, the third goalkeeper spot could boil down to a battle between Columbus's Patrick Schulte and Chicago's Chris Brady. They've both been in recent camps and would offer a younger presence behind New York City FC's Matt Freese and the New England Revolution's Matt Turner
Will either one catch USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino's eye as they face off?
African defenders could represent both teams at the World Cup, as the Crew's Steven Moreira (Cape Verde) and the Fire's Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) played key roles throughout qualifying.
Meanwhile, could Columbus forward Diego Rossi break into a very competitive Uruguay squad? The former MLS Golden Boot winner netted 16 goals last season and already has two tallies in as many matches this year.
A 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year finalist after producing 15g/15a in his first MLS season, Philip Zinckernagel is looking for his first goal contribution of the year on Saturday.
The Danish midfielder played slightly deeper in Chicago's 3-0 victory over CF Montréal last weekend. But with the Fire missing multiple fullbacks and expectedly adjusting formation, the 2025 MLS All-Star will be eager to push forward and prove he's a difference-maker.
Following a 3-2 loss at the Portland Timbers in their season opener and a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City last weekend, Columbus are chasing their first win under new head coach Henrik Rydström as they return to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for their home opener.
Rydström was hired in late December to replace Wilfried Nancy after the beloved former manager moved on to Celtic FC. He previously led Malmö FF in his native Sweden.