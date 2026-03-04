Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire: 5 biggest storylines for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Eastern Conference contenders collide when the Columbus Crew host Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 3's Walmart Saturday Showdown (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Here are five storylines to know ahead of the primetime battle at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Both Columbus and Chicago boast Golden Boot presented by Audi contenders who have scored in each of their first two games this season.

Wessam Abou Ali is enjoying a stellar start to his first full season with the Crew. Dating back to last year, the Palestinian international and former Al Ahly star has scored in five consecutive matches.

For Chicago, Hugo Cuypers finished in the top 10 in last season's Golden Boot race with 17 goals. The Belgian striker and club-record signing has 33 goals in 72 games (all competitions) since arriving in 2024 from KAA Gent.