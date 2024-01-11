FC Cincinnati sign forward Corey Baird

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have added another significant free agent, announcing Thursday that forward Corey Baird has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

"We’re excited to bring Corey to Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. "He is a player with a versatile skillset and an eye for goal who will be a valuable addition to our attack. He’s a proven winner with great character, and we’d like to welcome him and his family to the club.”

Baird joins an attack that's spearheaded by Aaron Boupendza and Luciano Acosta, the latter of whom won 2023 MLS MVP honors. Crucially, he helps fill the gap left behind by Brandon Vazquez's transfer to Liga MX powerhouse side CF Monterrey.

Baird joins the reigning Supporters' Shield champions after tallying 28g/25a in 161 regular-season appearances across stints at Real Salt Lake (2018-20), LAFC (2021) and Houston (2021-23).

Last year, Baird helped Houston win the US Open Cup title and reach the Western Conference Final. He was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018 and boasts four USMNT caps (all earned in 2019).

"I couldn't be more excited to join FC Cincinnati and meet the fans and my teammates,” said Baird. "It’s really exciting to join a club with one of the best fanbases and the best stadiums in the league, and I can’t wait to challenge for trophies this year.

"My first game of the season was at TQL Stadium last year, and the place was rocking. I’m looking forward to being on the other side of things and have those fans on our side."

Head coach Pat Noonan's team opens their regular-season slate on Feb. 25 against Toronto FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Three days earlier, they'll make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut at Jamaican side Cavalier FC.